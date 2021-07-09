A Washington County woman is facing numerous charges stemming from a recent police chase in Waynesburg when she allegedly rammed her car into the vehicle of a Greene County sheriff’s deputy.
Angela Dee Barr, 41, of Hickory, is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, fleeing an officer, driving with a suspended license and numerous traffic violations.
The charges were filed by Waynesburg police before Magisterial District Judge David Balint, following the chase that occurred June 29.
According to the criminal complaint, Waynesburg police Officer Jesse Caldwell said he attempted to pull over Barr’s vehicle for speeding just before 4 p.m. near the intersection of East Greene Street and Montgomery Avenue.
Barr reached speeds as high as 60 to 70 miles per hour along borough streets, drove through parking lots and struck a stop sign near Arch Street, police said. She was also swerving around other vehicles on the road, the complaint states.
Barr led police down Smith Creek Road, and by that point the front driver’s side tire of her vehicle had been torn off, leaving only the rim, the complaint states.
Another Waynesburg police vehicle and two vehicles from the sheriff’s department, including one from Deputy Marshall Simmons, joined the chase at this point, the complaint states.
Police said officers attempted multiple times to pass Barr and cut her off to force her to stop, and when Simmons attempted to do this, Barr “aggressively” turned her car and struck Simmons’ vehicle.
The impact broke off one of his vehicle’s front wheels, the complaint states.
Police said Barr then turned her car to hit Simmons again, this time running him off the road and leaving the sheriff’s vehicle stuck in a drainage ditch, court documents state.
Caldwell was then able to get in front of Barr and force her to stop, the complaint states. She was eventually subdued by officers, police said.
Barr had multiple warrants for her arrest in Fayette County, and is a DUI-suspended driver, police said. The complaint states Barr had medical issues while in custody, and was transported to Washington Hospital.
On the Greene County sheriff’s office Facebook page, Sheriff Marcus Simms said Simmons was evaluated at Washington Health System-Greene for minor injuries and was subsequently discharged.
Simms commended his deputies and Waynesburg police officers who were involved in the Barr’s apprehension.
“Great job by all involved in stopping this threat to our citizens,” the Facebook post states. And to all residents, the post urges anyone who gets pulled over to not flee from authorities.
“Think before you decide to run … (fleeing) can not only cost your life but the lives of others,” the post states.
As of the Messenger’s press time Tuesday, Barr had yet to be formally arraigned on the charges.
