Two suspects arrested for committing acts of forgery in Greene County in separate, unrelated cases await their respective preliminary hearings for the charges.
Timothy Ray Brown, 50, of Jefferson is facing one felony count of forgery and one summary count of retail theft following an incident that occurred in Cumberland Township on Oct. 17, and Brandon Jamal Martin, 25, of Mayfield Heights, Ohio, has been charged with one felony count each of forgery, identity theft and attempting to commit theft.
Both cases, though unrelated, were filed before Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Brown’s case, state police were dispatched to a business in Cumberland Township at around 8:10 p.m. for a report of a suspect attempting to use a counterfeit $100 bill.
An employee told police he was in possession of the counterfeit bill and also took a photo of the suspect who passed the bill, at which time police investigated the bill and determined that it was not legal currency, the complaint states.
Employees said they used a fraud detection marker on the bill after the suspect, who police later identified as Brown, used the bill to pay for items, the complaint states.
As of press time, Brown’s preliminary hearing on the charges had not yet been scheduled.
According to the complaint filed in Martin’s case, the state police auto theft unit was contacted on Oct. 29 by the owner of a Franklin Township business, who reported at 11 a.m. that day a suspect identifying himself as Robert Calvert of Dublin, Ohio, arrived in a U-Haul box truck to purchase a 2020 Yamaha Raptor 700R.
The business owner said prior to the suspect’s arrival an online credit application was completed and approved, and the agreed sale price for the vehicle was $11,325.60. The suspect also provided an Ohio driver’s license, and the information on the license matched the online credit application, police said.
The suspect then asked about purchasing an additional dirt bike, a 2021 Yamaha YX 450F, and said he would purchase the bike for an agreed price of $10,257.43, police said. When the owner asked for two forms of identification or a credit card with his name on it, the suspect provided information that did not match up with the online credit application, the complaint states.
The suspect then told the owner he would return “a little later” to recover the vehicles and left before officers arrived at 2:30 p.m., police said.
Troopers later had the owner text the suspect to ask him if he was returning, and the suspect said he would return over the weekend, the complaint states. Police then obtained the paperwork that was filled out and signed by the suspect for their investigation, the complaint states.
On Nov. 5, police said the owner notified investigators the suspect had returned to the shop to recover the vehicles, at which time state troopers arrived and placed the suspect, later identified as Martin, in custody.
Police interviewed Martin, who reported that he obtained the information belonging to someone else online and had a fraudulent identification made, which he used to fill out the online credit application to buy the vehicle, the complaint states.
Following arraignment, Martin was released from custody after posting $25,000 straight bail. His preliminary hearing was scheduled to be held before Watson on Nov. 10, and information regarding the outcome of his hearing was not made available by press time.
