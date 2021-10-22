Three area women are facing theft-related charges in two separate incidents that occurred in Franklin Township earlier this year.
Stephanie Blair Deynzer, 35, of Waynesburg and Becca Payge Lank, 22, of Scenery Hill, have been charged for their alleged involvement in the theft of a woman’s debit card that was used to make various unauthorized purchases.
Deynzer is facing two felony counts of access device – counterfeit, altered or incomplete; one felony count of publishing, making, selling or transfer an altered access device; and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a known counterfeit or altered access device and theft.
Lank has been charged with facing two felony counts of access device – counterfeit, altered or incomplete; and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a known counterfeit or altered access device and receiving stolen property.
According to the criminal complaints filed by state police in the office of Magisterial District David Balint, officers received a report from a woman July 1 claiming her debit card was missing from her purse and then discovered that several transactions, which she had not completed or authorized, were conducted with her missing card the day before.
The woman said money resulting from those transactions were debited from her checking account.
She also said she had driven Deynzer to several locations in Waynesburg June 30 to run errands, and she believed Deynzer took her debit card while in the car, the complaints state.
Police said they obtained bank records indicating nearly $1,000 had been debited through transactions made at various ATM machines in Waynesburg as well as two businesses in Monongalia County in West Virginia.
Police obtained a sales receipt and a warranty document from a business, which displayed Lank’s signature and contact information, the complaints state.
Officers also obtained a video recording from another business showing Lank conducting the transaction, the complaints state.
On Oct. 9, police interviewed at Lank Greene County Prison, where she admitted to making the authorized transactions at the ATMs and businesses, the complaints state.
She also told police Deynzer gave her the debit card and its PIN number as payment for a debt Deynzer owed to her, the complaints state.
Both suspects are currently awaiting preliminary arraignment on their respective charges.
In another case, Karen Leigh Pritchard, 31, of Crucible, is facing a felony count of access device issued to another who did not authorize use, following an incident that occurred in April.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Cumberland Township police, officers received a report from a woman alleging Pritchard gained access to her debit card and spent approximately $1,300 the woman received from her tax return.
The woman told police Pritchard was staying with her from the beginning of February through mid-March, the complaint states.
Pritchard helped the woman set up her debit account and had access to the account and login information, the complaint states.
The woman said she contacted the debit card company, which said the card was used to make withdrawals from various ATMS and a business in Carmichaels, the complaint states.
Pritchard is currently awaiting preliminary arraignment on the charge.
