Southwestern Pennsylvania Human Services is seeking volunteers for its STTARS program.
The program’s mission is to end sexual violence in Greene and Washington counties. Anyone interested in working on the hotline or providing other direct services to victims is offered 40 hours of interactive training virtually from Oct. 28 and through Jan. 6.
Six hours of training will be available to those interested in administrative, fundraising and outreach work before they are assigned volunteer duties.
For more information, call Joshua Parnell at 724-627-6108 or email jparnell@sphs.org.
