COVID-19 may have ended up limiting the number of Katie Swauger’s experiences as Miss Rain Day, but she said there is no limit to how many wonderful memories she made since winning the crown in 2019.
Katie, the 17-year-old daughter of Judy and Kenneth Swauger of Carmichaels, certainly will never forget how unpredictable the past five months of her reign was, as the pandemic resulted in quarantine, social distancing and canceled events.
And yet, she still recalls her year as Rain Day royalty with much fondness, because she made many great memories, especially during the first half of her reign.
“It has been a unique year, that’s for sure,” she said. “I’m disappointed that things got cut short because of the virus, but what I was able to experience was life-changing for me and will stay with me forever.”
After winning the 2019 Miss Rain Day Pageant – which flooded her with many different emotions, including shock and happiness – her schedule got very busy shortly thereafter. She worked tirelessly last Rain Day, spending more than 12 hours on her feet, having photos taken, greeting people, judging contests, performing … in essence, serving as representative of the event.
And she could not have been happier.
“It was an incredible experience,” she recalled. “Everybody wanted to say hello, congratulate me, have my picture taken with them … I had so many little girls come up to me all day long hugging me, looking up to me, smiling. It was right then and there when I realized that Miss Rain Day can really serve as a positive role model for others.”
After Rain Day, there was no rest for Katie and her crown.
“I participated in the Veterans Day Parade, I served as a Grand Marshal for the Waynesburg Christmas Parade, I was a guest speaker for the Rotary Club, I was a judge for the Crucible Doll Baby Pageant and the Boy Scouts of America contest … it was such a whirlwind and it all went so fast. I think that’s what surprised me the most; in the beginning of my reign, I thought I’d have a lot of time to do things, but time just flew by.”
One of her biggest highlights this past year was her visit to the state Capitol, where she met many dignitaries and was presented with a special citation.
“That was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” she said. “I will never forget that. It was an honor to talk to important dignitaries and have that incredible experience.”
Another important highlight for Katie was her community service project, where she has, and continues to, volunteer at the Corner Cupboard Food Bank.
“I first saw what the food bank does and how important it is during a visit last summer, before the 2019 pageant,” she said. “And I said to myself that If I would win I would make this my community service project.”
Overall, Katie said, it has been a fun year. But more than that, it has been an educational venture for her.
“Everything I did, everything that I experienced was positive,” she said. “I got to meet many people, I was given opportunities to learn new things, I improved my communication skills and got much better at speaking in front of large crowds. And, with my fellow contestants, I developed many new friendships for life.
“So, yeah, all in all, it was a pretty great year,” she added.
She admits that watching her reign come to an end is bittersweet, but she couldn’t be more excited for the next young lady to earn the crown. And, she offers sound advice to future contestants and all young ladies in general.
“The best advice I could give is to encourage every girl to make the most out of life,” she said. “Whether it’s the Rain Day Pageant or sports or academics, it doesn’t matter. Take chances, and if something comes along that you want to do, make the most of it. And as for future Miss Rain Day contestants, always remember to make the most of every opportunity being Miss Rain Day offers and become the best Miss Rain Day possible.
“Remember that when you win the crown, you automatically become a positive role model for someone else,” she added.
As for her future, she said she is looking forward to her senior year this fall at Carmichaels Area School District and after graduation pursuing a college degree and an eventual career as a physical therapist assistant.
But for now, for the days leading up to Rain Day and for the remainder of the summer, she is happy to look back on her year of Rain Day royalty.
“I have no regrets,” she said. “The positives I experienced and learned more than outweighed the negatives. Being Miss Rain Day changed me for the better, made me a better person. And I can’t wait to pass that crown to the next deserving winner.”
