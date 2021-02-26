Seniors who need a ride to COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Greene and Washington counties can now take advantage of a no-cost option.
Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging has partnered with county commissioners, along with other agencies, to offer free rides to those 60 and older who need transportation to and from vaccine appointments.
Greene County Transportation Services is offering free rides to seniors in that county; and in Washington County, the Area Agency on Aging and Washington County commissioners have teamed with Freedom Transit to offer rides for seniors.
The Area Agency on Aging, which is covering the costs of the bus rides, said transportation should not be a barrier for people who need to get vaccinated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We think it’s extremely important for seniors to have access to transportation, to the extent that we’re helping to ensure that no senior in either county would not be able to receive the vaccine because of difficulty in transportation or lack of payment,” said Leslie Grenfell, executive director of the agency.
Seniors in Greene County interested in scheduling transportation to and from a vaccinate site can call Greene County Transportation at 724-627-6778.
The Area Agency on Aging also will make vaccination appointments for people who do not have internet access.
Washington County riders who live along bus routes can call Freedom Transit at 724-223-8747 to request a free bus pass; Freedom Transit also will provide shared ride transportation pickup for people who do not live along a bus route.
Washington Health System has opened three mass vaccination clinics, including one at Washington-Greene’s old Wellness Center in Waynesburg and one at Washington Crown Center Mall and
To make an appointment through WHS’s COVID-19 vaccination registration website, visit whs.org/covid/.
Cornerstone Care, Centerville Clinics, McCracken’s, Rite Aid, and Giant Eagle pharmacies also have a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines available. Phone numbers for those healthcare providers are available on the DOH’s vaccine provider map that is available at www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Vaccine.aspx.
Riders must already have a confirmed COVID-19 vaccination appointment with the location that they are requesting service to and from.
For more information on free transportation to and from COVID19 vaccination sites, Washington County seniors can visit www.freedom-transit.org.
