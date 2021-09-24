The Southwestern PA Water Authority closed its business office to the public effective Monday and will remain closed until further notice to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.
The office, which is located at 1442 Jefferson Road in Jefferson, will remain active from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays to process mail, phone calls, faxes and emails.
Office staff is requesting that customers do not visit the office in person.
For after hour emergencies, call the SWPA Water Plant at 724-592-7792.
