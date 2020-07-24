(Follow on Facebook and like the page to view the Virtual Rain Day Event)
8:30 a.m. Jessica Torres, National Anthem
9:00 a.m. Rain Day years past (Video on Rain Day Facebook)
10:00 a.m. Announce Miss Rain Day 2020 and Court (Rain Day Facebook Live)
10:45 a.m. Umbrella Contest line-up, courthouse steps (contestants must be pre-registered)
11:00 a.m. Umbrella Contest judging, courthouse steps (Rain Day Facebook Live)
11:30 a.m. Drew Johnson (musical performance)
Noon Miss Rain Day Interview (Rain Day Facebook Live)
12:30 p.m. Trenton Antill / Jolene Hillier (musical performance)
1:00 p.m. Cassidy Paige, Lucien Schroyer, Graham Sterling (musical performances)
1:30 p.m. Jeff Grable (musical performance)
2:00 p.m. Miss Rain Day Court Interviews (Rain Day Facebook Live)
2:30 p.m. Lexie VanDyne (musical performance)
3:00 p.m. Tyler Jeffries (musical performance)
3:30 p.m. Miss Rain Day and court (Pageant night performances)
4:30 p.m. Shadow Cats (musical performance)
5:00 p.m. Rain Day Boys Tribute by Glenn Toothman and Candice Buchanan (Video on Rain Day Facebook)
5:20 p.m. Company K – Moment of Silence, with a reading by Miss Rain Day (Rain Day Facebook Live)
5:30 p.m. Award Presentation, with Miss Rain Day and Rain Day mascot “Wayne Drop” (Rain Day Facebook Live)
Special Events Donation to Rain Watchers Waynesburg Troop Greene, Window Decorating, Jack McCracken Award, Lawn Decorating, Umbrella Contest, Coloring Contest & Baby Rain Day
6:00 p.m. Contest winner and individual vehicle parade (Rain Day Facebook Live)
Escorted by Waynesburg Borough Police Department & Greene County Sheriff Office through streets of Waynesburg. Watch from your porch or yard.
7:00 p.m. History of Caleb Ely, by Matt Cumberledge, Greene County Historical Society director (Video on Rain Day Facebook)
7:30 p.m. Hat bet history over the years (Video on Rain Day Facebook)
8:00 p.m. Quick Exit, headliner band (musical performance)
9:00 p.m. EQT Fireworks presented by Starfire Corporation
Viewing area – your front porch/back porch/your yard/Waynesburg Borough Parks or your favorite spot.
