Many people would agree that 2020 was, to put it mildly, not a great year.
In that spirit, many people might agree that 2021 could not arrive fast enough.
In a regrettable and unforgettable, for the wrong reasons, year that will go down in history as one of the darkest time periods in the history of the whole world it is only fitting to look back on 2020 as a year when a deadly global virus pandemic was only one of many topics that cast a dark cloud.
In addition to COVID-19, there were daily doses of political turmoil, civil unrest, death and destruction, sadness and madness seemingly darkening our doorsteps with shocking regularity.
Locally, it was painfully obvious Greene County was not immune to the pandemic or its massive impact on residents, businesses, schools, churches, agencies and others.
However, although COVID-19 was the obvious big news story for our county throughout the year, there were many other newsworthy stories that happened in 2020. In addition to ongoing coverage of the virus, here are some of the major stories that the Messenger covered this year, in some semblance of chronological order.
Commissioners, other officials and officials sworn in
Mike Belding, Betsy McClure and Blair Zimmerman were officially sworn in as Greene County Commissioners during the Investiture of Elected Officials inside the county courthouse on Jan. 6.
Challengers Belding and McClure, both Republicans, along with Democratic incumbent Zimmerman, were elected to serve on the board of commissioners after securing more votes than Republican incumbent Archie Trader in the 2019 primary election and Democratic incumbent Dave Coder in the 2019 general election.
The commissioners joined other elected Greene County officials and officers in being sworn in before then-President Judge Farley Toothman, Associate Judge Louis Dayich and Senior Judge H. Terry Grimes.
Those also sworn in included Sheriff Marcus Simms; Prothonotary Susan White; District Attorney David Russo, Donna Tharp, Register of Wills and Recorder of Deeds; Controller Ami Cree; Treasurer Cory Grandel; Sherry Wise, Clerk of Court; and Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson.
School districts awarded funding for security, safety improvements
The five Greene County school districts were informed in March that each would be receiving a portion of $155,000 in state funding that will be used to promote and support a variety of school safety and security efforts.
The announcement was made by state Rep. Pam Snyder, who said Carmichaels Area, Central Greene, Jefferson-Morgan, Southeastern Greene and West Greene school districts will receive the school safety and security grants.
The grants are provided through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s School Safety and Security Committee. This committee is the result of Act 44 of 2018, and is responsible for establishing the standards schools must meet when performing school safety and security assessments.
Each school district applied for and was awarded the PCCD grant funding, which can be used to support school safety-related training, hire school personnel – including resource officers, counselors, social workers and psychologists – and purchase security-related technology.
All of the school districts would be receiving $30,000, except for Central Greene, which would be receiving $35,000.
Snyder said the funding will “help ensure our schools remain safe places for students to learn, and also ensure they have the necessary resources to keep students and staff safe, including additional personnel, updated technology and training.”
In 2019, each school district received PCCD funding and was awarded an additional $50,000 in school safety funding from the Greene County commissioners.
COVID-19 wreaks havoc in Greene County
In March, the coronavirus pandemic’s impact began reaching all aspects of the county, from education and government to business, the medical field and traditional community events.
Waynesburg University announced mid-March that all in-person classes were being suspended, all students were required to leave the campus and all campus events had been canceled.
Area hospitals began preparing to handle a potential influx of patients who suspect they may be infected by the virus and hospital administration said they were taking proactive measures to test and treat coronavirus, as well as implementing protocols that will help to decrease the risk of disease transmission.
The superintendents of the five Greene County school districts participated in a webinar with Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera mid-March to discuss what action they would be taking regarding the coronavirus. This was the same day that Gov. Tom Wolf issued an order to temporarily close all K-12 schools in the commonwealth.
And, the Greene County commissioners signed a Declaration of Disaster Emergency in mid-March; the declaration was not related to the severity of the situation or a lack of resources or support available, but rather to help with costs related to the virus and eventual reimbursement of those expenses, commissioners said.
The commissioners said they would continue to coordinate with state and national agencies to help prevent the virus from spreading in the area.
Washington Health System in March established a COVID-19 outpatient testing site at the medical arts building next to WHS-Greene hospital in Waynesburg, and area organizations, agencies, businesses, churches, school staff and students and many other individuals began coordinating initiatives to help residents deal with different aspects of the virus.
The Greene County Chamber of Commerce continued to promote and help area businesses, serving as a contact for businesses and the general public in answering questions, staying in contact with local officials and participating in conference calls and webinars on topics ranging from COVID-19 to how the Chamber should best react in the ongoing pandemic to help businesses.
The Chamber office also created a new Facebook page to post information from local business sharing what they are offering, hours, available products and more.
Local businessman Ben McMillen began working with numerous volunteers to sew together 100% cotton masks and give them to residents for free, as part of his “Masks for Greene County” project. It was announced that by the end of April more than 6,000 masks were delivered.
Schools and senior centers that were ordered to close due to the virus continued to provide free “Grab and Go” lunches for students and hot meals for seniors. And since local churches were unable to meet in person because of coronavirus concerns, as well as the stay-at-home order and social distancing regulations, church leaders and congregations began finding other ways to meet via online communication, video streaming, letters and more.
Meanwhile, school districts began formulating ideas on how they could help residents during this difficult time. For example, in early April, teachers at the West Greene School District began using the school’s 3D printers on the school premises to produce face shields that would be distributed at no cost to those in the medical and law enforcement professions.
In late April, state Rep. Pam Snyder announced that more than $500,000 in funding under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act would be earmarked to help pay for community development and affordable housing activities for municipalities across the 50th Legislative District.
In total, the state Department of Community and Economic Development earmarked $515,979 for the district, and in Greene County Cumberland Township was awarded $67,206, Franklin Township received $68,912, Waynesburg was allotted $60,849 and Greene County was awarded $159,506.
The goal of the allotted CARES Act funding was to provide immediate and direct relief to individuals struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; this funding includes supplemental allocations of Community Development Block Grant and Emergency Solutions Grant funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Throughout the year, COVID-19 also greatly impacted a large number of traditional community festival and events, resulting in many of them being offered virtually, dramatically altered or outright cancelled.
The annual Rain Day Festival was presented online, while the Greene County Fair closed its weeklong itinerary at the fairgrounds and offered a few events such as the steer and lamb show and sale, in limited capacity. Other events impacted by COVID-19 included the Pa. Bituminous Coal Show, the Jacktown Fair, the Covered Bridge Festival, the Harvest Festival, the Wreaths Across America ceremony, Flashlight Drags, the county Day Camp and many others.
And many local businesses suffered greatly, being forced to close temporarily when Greene County moved to Yellow and then Red status, with several businesses sadly being forced to close their doors permanently.
Meanwhile, the virus continues to impact the county with cases reaching a total of 1,563 as of press time, as well as 13 reported deaths.
Wayne Township water system gets $660,000 grant
Officials announced in May that Wayne Township would be receiving a $660,212 Community Development Block Grant for improvements to its Brave Water System.
The funding would be be used to upgrade the water meter, replace pipes that impact the quality of water and replace the roof on the water treatment building, where equipment is stored.
The work also entails replacing 95 meters; providing equipment for meters to be read remotely; replacing 2,250 feet of 6-inch PVC pipe; and adding fire hydrants where there are none.
Peaceful protest held to encourage solidarity
A little tension, a few heated arguments, a good overall demonstration of peaceful protest and a big effort to raise awareness about the need for racial solidarity in today’s troubling climate.
That was what was found on the Greene County Courthouse steps on June 19, when community members teamed up with students from California University and representatives from Center for Coalfield Justice to hold what they wanted to be a peaceful protest in honor of “Juneteenth,” the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.
According to www.juneteenth.com, the observance of June 19 as the African-American Emancipation Day has spread across the United States and beyond. Today, the website states, Juneteenth commemorates African-American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement.
In addition to recognizing Juneteenth, the protesters were present to support the Black Lives Matter movement and voice their opinions concerning racism.
Roughly five dozen protesters stood on the courthouse steps, many of them holding signs stating slogans such as “Black Lives Matter,” “Stop the Hate,” “Silence is Compliance” and “Justice: If Not Now, When?,” referring to incidents such as George Floyd’s death.
The protest started out civilly at about 4 p.m.; the protesters stood holding signs and chanting anti-racism slogans as a small crowd gathered, some who appeared to be in opposition of the protest.
Several residents were seen to be legally armed apparently to protect businesses and other residents in the event of rioting, and many vehicles drove by, some drivers honking horns to show support while other drivers shouted their differing opinions while brandishing American flags.
A police presence was on-site, as Waynesburg Borough Police Chief Tom Ankrom and Greene County Sheriff Marcus Simms stood on watch. There were also officers on hand from Waynesburg Borough, Cumberland Township and Southwest Regional Police departments.
By the protest’s end, most residents in attendance had left peacefully and the protesters dissipated without incident.
County slated to receive nearly $62 million for projects
Nearly $62 million will be spent on transportation projects in Greene County over the next 12 years, according to an updated 12-year transportation program released in August by the State Transportation Commission.
The $61.7 million that has been earmarked for projects in Greene is a slice of a $64.8 billion pie that the commission anticipates being available for transportation projects across the commonwealth over the next 12 years.
The commission updates its 12-year plan every two years, and the latest one went into effect Oct. 1. No capital project can go forward unless it is included in the 12-year plan.
The funding comes from federal, state and local sources and, across the state, will be divided this way over the next four years: $11.4 billion for state highway and bridge projects; $9.4 billion for public transportation; $321 million for multimodal projects; $228 million for rail freight; and $138 million for aviation.
The funding will cover roughly 20 projects involving road restorations and resurfacings, bridge rehabilitations and replacements, drainage and facility improvements, vehicle replacements and more in various townships and boroughs throughout the county.
Ceremony unveils new bridge name in honor of Brian Tennant
The late Greene County Sheriff Brian Tennant was a man who was committed to bridging any gaps between his community and local law enforcement.
Therefore, it is only fitting that a local bridge would be renamed in his honor, which was officially unveiled during a special ceremony held late September.
The ceremony featured the unveiling of a new sign on each side of the bridge, which is located over the South Fork Ten-Mile Creek at the intersection of South Porter and Lincoln Streets in Waynesburg.
A standing-room-only crowd applauded as Tennant’s family members unveiled the signs, which proudly identify the bridge as the newly renamed Sheriff Brian A. Tennant Memorial Bridge.
Tennant, who passed away in February 2019 at the age of 35 following a lengthy battle with brain cancer, was elected sheriff of Greene County in November 2013 and won reelection in 2017.
Plans announced for new gas pipeline
Representatives from various companies joined state and local officials at the Center Township Volunteer Fire Department hall Oct. 28 to announce plans for a complete gas pipeline replacement that will benefit more than 1,600 residents and businesses in Greene and Washington counties.
Officials said the Peoples Natural Gas pipeline, known as the Goodwin Tombaugh System, was first installed nearly a century ago and is in dire need of a modernized replacement.
The replacement project, which is expected to be completed in seven years, will upgrade the 300 miles of pipeline through the two counties, with a little more than half of the line being situated in Greene. Officials said the goal of the project is to transform the current antiquated gathering system into a new modern distribution system.
Mike Denny, manager of engineering design for Peoples Natural Gas, said the modernized distribution system will benefit the environment through a reduction of methane emissions, provide a potential for reducing customers’ costs and also enable the company to provide its services to more customers.
Toothman resigns from Greene County bench
Judge Farley Toothman resigned from his seat on the bench next month just before he was expected to go to trial on charges of judicial misconduct.
Toothman, who had already stepped down from his position as president judge at the Greene County Courthouse, sent his letter of resignation to Gov. Tom Wolf on Dec. 4 announcing his departure, effective Jan. 4.
The Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts confirmed on Dec. 7 that it had received the 64-year-old jurist’s “early retirement” letter and was processing his resignation.
Toothman has been on “temporary leave” from the bench since Oct. 5 after he was accused of judicial misconduct in the handling of several cases when the state Judicial Conduct Board filed a 21-count complaint against him in May.
The charges go back to an incident in 2017 in which he allegedly interfered with a retail theft investigation into his law clerk at a Waynesburg convenience store. He also is accused of interfering with a county probation staff meeting to learn who was handling the probation for a woman, who accused his law clerk of shoplifting at that store, involved in an unrelated lower court case. He sentenced the woman, who was performing community service, to a month in jail for unpaid fines.
Other complaints against him include retaliating against a janitorial employee, and improperly handling a case involving the division of marital property and another over a protection from abuse.
Attorneys for Toothman and the state Judicial Conduct Board are scheduled for a pretrial conference on Jan. 19 with the Court of Judicial Discipline to discuss evidence and witnesses. Toothman could have been removed from office, and he may still face a fine.
Toothman had already announced he would not run for retention next year, so his seat on the Court of Court Common Pleas in Greene County will be open for election in November.
Toothman was nominated by former governor Ed Rendell in March 2009 to fill the seat vacated when H. Terry Grimes retired, and he was confirmed by the state Senate seven months later. Toothman won a full 10-year term on the bench in 2011, and later took over as president judge upon William Nalitz’s retirement. His term is set to expire in January 2022.
