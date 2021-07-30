The following results were announced for various judging competitions that were held throughout the week of the 2021 Jacktown Fair.

Dairy Cattle – Open Classes

Champion Female – Holstein, Landon Prendergast, Washington; and Red Holstein, Makayla Salvini, Washington

Supreme Champion Female – Holstein, Landon Prendergast

Dairy Cattle – 4-H & Vocational Classes

Champion Female – Holstein, Landon Prendergast; and Red Holstein, Makayla Salvini

Sheep – Open Classes

Champion Ram – Hampshire, Hannah Cole, Waynesburg; Merino, Crouse Farm, Sycamore; Suffolk, Allee Hoover, Washington, Natural Colored, Crouse Farm; Oxford, Chad Hoover, Washington; Targhee, Crouse Farm; Slick Shorn, Rick Patton, Waynesburg; Polypay, Sophie Crouse, Carmichaels; Royal White, Sophie Crouse; and Texel, Crouse Farm

Champion Ewe – Hampshire, Hannah Cole; Merino, Crouse Farm; Shropshire, Shane and Kim Barnes, Sycamore; Southdown , Claire Grice, Washington; Suffolk, Allee Hoover; Natural Colored, Crouse Farm; Oxford, Chad Hoover; Targhee, Crouse Farm; Dorset Advantage, Carly Whyte, Waynesburg; Slick Shorn, Carly Whyte; Polypay, Sophie Crouse; Royal White, Sophie Crouse; and Texel, Crouse Farm

Supreme Champion Ram – Hampshire, Hannah Cole

Supreme Champion Ewe – Slick Shorn, Carly Whyte

Open Class Market Lambs

Lightweight – Emily Cooke, Sycamore

Mediumweight – Chad Hoover, Washington

Heavyweight – Trysten Policz, Jefferson

Champion Market Lamb – Trysten Policz

Sheep – 4-H & Vocational Classes

Champion Ram – Hampshire, Hannah Cole; Merino, Chad Hoover; Suffolk, Allee Hoover; Oxford, Chad Hoover Slick Shorn, Sophie Crouse; Polypay, Sophie Crouse; and Royal White, Sophie Crouse.

Champion Ewe – Hampshire, Hannah Cole; Merino, Chad Hoover; Shropshire, Garrett Barnes, Sycamore; Suffolk, Allee Hoover; Oxford, Chad Hoover; Dorset Advantage, Carly Whyte; Slick Shorn, Carly Whyte; Polypay, Sophie Crouse and Royal White, Sophie Crouse.

4-H & Vocational Market Lambs

Lightweight – Emily Cooke

Mediumweight – Katie Eitner, Greensboro

Heavyweight – Trysten Policz

Champion Market Lamb – Trysten Policz

4-H & Vocational Rabbits

Lightweight Meat Pen – Cody Harris, Waynesburg

Middleweight Meat Pen – Trysten Policz, Jefferson

Heavyweight Meat Pen – Allison Pecjak, Dilliner

Champion Meat Pen – Allison Pecjak

Reserve Champion Meat Pen – Kelly Courtwright, Wind Ridge

Horses – Open Classes

Champion Stallion – Belgian, Rocky Ridge Acres, Waynesburg

Champion Mare – Belgian, Wyatt Weimer, Waynesburg

Supreme Champion Stallion (best of all breeds) – Rocky Ridge Acres

Supreme Champion Mare (best of all breeds) – Wyatt Weimer

Beef Cattle – Open Classes

Champion Bull – Herford, MaKenzee King, West Alexander; and Simmental, Kyle Householder, Graysville

Champion Female – Hereford, MaKenzee King; Shorthorn, Joshua Archer, West Finley; and Simmental, Kyle Householder

Supreme Champion Bull– Simmental, Kyle Householder

Supreme Champion Female– Shorthorn, Joshua Archer

Champion Market Steer – Emily Cooke, Sycamore

Beef Cattle – 4-H & Vocational Classes

Champion Female – Hereford, MaKenzee King; Shorthorn, Joshua Archer; and Crossbred, Emily Cooke

Market Steer – Emily Cooke

Goats – Open Classes

Champion Doe – Nigerian Dwarf, Emily Cooke; Dairy Grades, Elijah Harris, Waynesburg; Boer, Katie Eitner, Greensboro; and Meat Grades, Allison Pecjak.

Supreme Champion Doe – Allison Pecjak

Goats – 4-H & Vocational Classes

Champion Doe – Nigerian Dwarf, Emily Cooke; Dairy Grades, Elijah Harris; Boer, Emily Cooke; and Meat Grades, Allison Pecjak

4-H & Vocational – Market Goats

Light Lightweight - Gracie McVeigh, Claysville

Heavy Lightweight – Cody Harris, Waynesburg

Light Middleweight – Carter Barnes, Sycamore

Heavy Middleweight – Allison Pecjak, Dilliner

Light Heavyweight – Brayden Mooney, Sycamore

Heavy Heavyweight – Benjamin Archer, West Finley

Champion Market Goat – Benjamin Archer

Reserve Champion Market Goat – Allison Pecjak

