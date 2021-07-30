The following results were announced for various judging competitions that were held throughout the week of the 2021 Jacktown Fair.
Dairy Cattle – Open Classes
Champion Female – Holstein, Landon Prendergast, Washington; and Red Holstein, Makayla Salvini, Washington
Supreme Champion Female – Holstein, Landon Prendergast
Dairy Cattle – 4-H & Vocational Classes
Champion Female – Holstein, Landon Prendergast; and Red Holstein, Makayla Salvini
Sheep – Open Classes
Champion Ram – Hampshire, Hannah Cole, Waynesburg; Merino, Crouse Farm, Sycamore; Suffolk, Allee Hoover, Washington, Natural Colored, Crouse Farm; Oxford, Chad Hoover, Washington; Targhee, Crouse Farm; Slick Shorn, Rick Patton, Waynesburg; Polypay, Sophie Crouse, Carmichaels; Royal White, Sophie Crouse; and Texel, Crouse Farm
Champion Ewe – Hampshire, Hannah Cole; Merino, Crouse Farm; Shropshire, Shane and Kim Barnes, Sycamore; Southdown , Claire Grice, Washington; Suffolk, Allee Hoover; Natural Colored, Crouse Farm; Oxford, Chad Hoover; Targhee, Crouse Farm; Dorset Advantage, Carly Whyte, Waynesburg; Slick Shorn, Carly Whyte; Polypay, Sophie Crouse; Royal White, Sophie Crouse; and Texel, Crouse Farm
Supreme Champion Ram – Hampshire, Hannah Cole
Supreme Champion Ewe – Slick Shorn, Carly Whyte
Open Class Market Lambs
Lightweight – Emily Cooke, Sycamore
Mediumweight – Chad Hoover, Washington
Heavyweight – Trysten Policz, Jefferson
Champion Market Lamb – Trysten Policz
Sheep – 4-H & Vocational Classes
Champion Ram – Hampshire, Hannah Cole; Merino, Chad Hoover; Suffolk, Allee Hoover; Oxford, Chad Hoover Slick Shorn, Sophie Crouse; Polypay, Sophie Crouse; and Royal White, Sophie Crouse.
Champion Ewe – Hampshire, Hannah Cole; Merino, Chad Hoover; Shropshire, Garrett Barnes, Sycamore; Suffolk, Allee Hoover; Oxford, Chad Hoover; Dorset Advantage, Carly Whyte; Slick Shorn, Carly Whyte; Polypay, Sophie Crouse and Royal White, Sophie Crouse.
4-H & Vocational Market Lambs
Lightweight – Emily Cooke
Mediumweight – Katie Eitner, Greensboro
Heavyweight – Trysten Policz
Champion Market Lamb – Trysten Policz
4-H & Vocational Rabbits
Lightweight Meat Pen – Cody Harris, Waynesburg
Middleweight Meat Pen – Trysten Policz, Jefferson
Heavyweight Meat Pen – Allison Pecjak, Dilliner
Champion Meat Pen – Allison Pecjak
Reserve Champion Meat Pen – Kelly Courtwright, Wind Ridge
Horses – Open Classes
Champion Stallion – Belgian, Rocky Ridge Acres, Waynesburg
Champion Mare – Belgian, Wyatt Weimer, Waynesburg
Supreme Champion Stallion (best of all breeds) – Rocky Ridge Acres
Supreme Champion Mare (best of all breeds) – Wyatt Weimer
Beef Cattle – Open Classes
Champion Bull – Herford, MaKenzee King, West Alexander; and Simmental, Kyle Householder, Graysville
Champion Female – Hereford, MaKenzee King; Shorthorn, Joshua Archer, West Finley; and Simmental, Kyle Householder
Supreme Champion Bull– Simmental, Kyle Householder
Supreme Champion Female– Shorthorn, Joshua Archer
Champion Market Steer – Emily Cooke, Sycamore
Beef Cattle – 4-H & Vocational Classes
Champion Female – Hereford, MaKenzee King; Shorthorn, Joshua Archer; and Crossbred, Emily Cooke
Market Steer – Emily Cooke
Goats – Open Classes
Champion Doe – Nigerian Dwarf, Emily Cooke; Dairy Grades, Elijah Harris, Waynesburg; Boer, Katie Eitner, Greensboro; and Meat Grades, Allison Pecjak.
Supreme Champion Doe – Allison Pecjak
Goats – 4-H & Vocational Classes
Champion Doe – Nigerian Dwarf, Emily Cooke; Dairy Grades, Elijah Harris; Boer, Emily Cooke; and Meat Grades, Allison Pecjak
4-H & Vocational – Market Goats
Light Lightweight - Gracie McVeigh, Claysville
Heavy Lightweight – Cody Harris, Waynesburg
Light Middleweight – Carter Barnes, Sycamore
Heavy Middleweight – Allison Pecjak, Dilliner
Light Heavyweight – Brayden Mooney, Sycamore
Heavy Heavyweight – Benjamin Archer, West Finley
Champion Market Goat – Benjamin Archer
Reserve Champion Market Goat – Allison Pecjak
