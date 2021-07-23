Main Mobile Stage: E. Wayne Street near Soldiers and Sailors Monument
Second Stage: Fountain Park (College Park)
Gray Dance Stage: E. Wayne Street near Main Mobile Stage
Special Events Booth: Look for yellow and purple tent (Rain Day merchandise sales and vote for Baby Rain Day)
7:00 – 10:00 a.m.: Buckwheat pancake breakfast, St. Ann Church
9:45 a.m.: Umbrella contestants line up at Fountain Park
9:50 a.m.: Jessica Torres, Main Mobile Stage
10:00 a.m.: Umbrella contest, Fountain Park
10:30 – 11:30 a.m.: Cassidy Paige, Main Mobile Stage
11:00 – 6:00 p.m.: Jeff Harris Caricatures, Fountain Park
11:30 a.m.: American Judo Hapkido, Gray Dance Stage
12:00 – 6:00 p.m.: Children’s games by Waynesburg First Assembly, Fountain Park
12:00 p.m.: Jeff Grable, Main Mobile Stage
12:00 p.m.: Miss Rain Drop-Mini, Little and Jr. Miss at Fountain Park
12:30 – 1:30 p.m.: Drew Johnson, Main Mobile Stage
1:00 p.m.: Lexie VanDyne, Fountain Park
1:30 p.m.: Barb Moschetta Dancers, Gray Dance Stage
2:00 – 4:00 p.m.: Tres Lads, Main Mobile Stage
2:00 – 6:00 p.m.: Comedian Howard Mincone (strolling)
3:00 p.m.: Tyler Jeffries, Fountain Park
4:00 p.m.: Diaper Derby, Gray Dance Stage
4:00 p.m.: Trenton Antill, Fountain Park
4:30 p.m.: Howard Mincone, Main Stage area
5:00 p.m.: Rain Day contestants, Main Stage area
5:30 p.m.: Greg Short and Friends, Fountain Park
5:30 p.m.: Company K Moment of Silence / Award Presentations, Main Mobile Stage
(Window decorating, Baby Rain Day, Jack McCracken Award, Boy Scout donation)
6:00 – 8:00 p.m.: Quick Exit, Main Mobile Stage
8:00 p.m.: Fireworks presented by Starfire Corporation (Immediately after final band performance)
