This is the second installment of Greene County Messenger’s Year in Review. This week, the focus is on the biggest news stories that occurred in the second six months of 2021. The articles are presented in chronological order.
Officials break ground for Wisecarver Recreation Area
Local and state officials met July 22 at the site of the Wisecarver Recreation Area in Franklin Township as the beginning of Phase I construction of the WRA’s softball facility and hiking trail project got underway.
The project includes the construction of a softball field, parking lot and the beginning of a walking trail; officials said the total cost of the first phase is approximately $800,000.
Over the past half-decade, the county’s boards of commissioners have been working with other officials and entities on the development of the 360-acre recreational area, which is expected to include an access drive, parking area, pedestrian walkways and stormwater management measures, along with other related site improvements.
Located off of Waterdam Road in Waynesburg, the Wisecarver Recreation Area project is a multi-million outdoor recreation area also offering the reservoir, softball fields, the walking trail, mountain bike trails and numerous other recreational opportunities.
Commissioner Mike Belding said future phases will include access for model airplanes and drones, an ADA-approved kayak launch, another softball field, an archery range and an outdoor theater.
Greene County commissioners were joined at the groundbreaking by state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, state Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township, and county Recreation Director Bret Moore.
Judicial panel rules Toothman committed ‘serious misconduct’ while judge
Former Greene County president judge Farley Toothman violated the state Constitution and “engaged in misconduct so extreme that brought the judicial office into disrepute,” the state Court of Judicial Discipline ruled in July.
The nine-judge panel found Toothman abused his time on the bench and “committed serious misconduct” in two cases that violated judicial conduct rules in 10 of the 21 counts brought against him in 2020.
The state Judicial Conduct Board filed the complaint in May 2020 accusing him of misconduct in five situations while Toothman was president judge. A sanctions hearing will be held later this year to determine what punishment Toothman should face.
In total, Toothman was found to have violated several judicial rules, including two counts of compliance with the law; two counts of promoting confidence in the judiciary; one count of impartiality; one count of demeanor; and one count of investigating facts independently and considering evidence and facts not properly presented. He also was found to have violated the state Constitution on three counts due to his actions as judge.
In three other cases included in the complaint, the judicial panel found there “may have been violations of law or procedure,” but the board did not establish clear and convincing evidence of an ethical violation.
Toothman took a temporary leave from the bench Oct. 5, 2020, but eventually relinquished his duties as president judge and resigned Jan. 3. He had been a judge since 2009 after he was appointed to the seat and won a full 10-year term in 2011. His term was set to expire this coming January, and he’ll be replaced on the bench by Jeff Grimes, who was elected to the position in November election after running unopposed.
Foster mom charged in sexual relationship with teen pleads to lesser charges
The former foster mother accused of having a sexual relationship with a Greene County teenage boy over several years pleaded guilty Aug. 6 to lesser charges after the lead investigator died recently and the accuser was convicted of assaulting a young child.
Joelle Barozzini, 50, of Greensburg, agreed to misdemeanor charges of child endangerment and corruption of a minor and was immediately sentenced by Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani to serve five years on probation.
Prosecutors agreed to drop felony charges of rape, institutional sex assault, sex assault and child endangerment after the Greensburg police detective who filed the charges, Sgt. John Swank, died of natural causes in September.
In addition, the now 28-year-old Waynesburg man pleaded guilty in May to aggravated assault of a child under the age of 6 and child endangerment, and is awaiting sentencing, according to online court records.
Barozzini was charged in May 2017 after Greensburg police accused her of having sexual intercourse with the teen hundreds of times from 2009 until he left her care in 2013.
County awarded $2.5 million grant for broadband investment
County commissioner announced in September that the Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded a $2.5 million grant to the county so broadband access can be expanded to hundreds of homes in three communities.
The project will provide gigabit speed broadband access to more than 767 currently unserved or underserved homes in the areas around Graysville, New Freeport and Spraggs. It includes all or portions of six townships: Aleppo, Freeport, Gilmore, Perry, Springhill and Wayne. About 105 miles of fiber-optic cable will be installed.
Increasing broadband access has been a priority among officials in Greene County and in other rural parts of Pennsylvania. Last year, more than $3 million was put toward broadband improvements in Greene, using money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and capital investments from the telephone service company Windstream.
The company is also putting forward $2.7 million for the latest expansion of service, bringing the total cost to $5.2 million.
$500K housing rehabilitation grant awarded to county
County officials announced in November the county’s Planning and Community Development Department will receive $500,000 in federal grant funds that will provide qualified home owners forgivable no interest loans for home improvements and repairs while providing opportunities for qualified contractors.
The funding will come from the Department of Community and Economic Development through the HOME Investment Partnership Program.
Crystal Simmons, director of the county’s Community Development Block Grant and HOME programs, said homeowners needing financial help with housing rehabilitation are encouraged to apply. Owner-occupied homes located in Greene County are eligible for this program, and income limits apply.
Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding said area residents continue to benefit from the effective Greene County Economic Development team.
“In addition to almost $2 million in forgiveable small business and hospitality loans pushed out to local businesses, $8.7 million directly invested in broadband development in the county, they have now secured $500,000 for investment in owner occupied homes,” Belding said. “Every day we are focused on making Greene County a better place to live, work and play.”
Grimes, Simms, Rush win in unopposed election races
Few contested races were part of Greene County’s Nov. 2 General Election, which saw Jeff Grimes elected as the next county judge.
Grimes of Holbrook ran unopposed for a 10-year Common Pleas Court judge term after winning both the Democratic and Republican nominations in the May primary election. Incumbent Marcus Simms is running unopposed for a four-year term as county sheriff and incumbent Gene Rush is running unopposed for a four-year term as coroner.
Simms won a special election in 2019 to fill the remainder of Sheriff Brian Tennant’s term after Tennant’s death earlier in the year, while Rush was voted in as coroner during the 2017 general election.
County applying for $1M in state funding for housing improvements
Greene County commissioners announced in November the county would be applying for more than one million dollars from a state funding stream to be used for numerous housing improvements throughout the county.
The application is asking for a total of $1,054,199 from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund, which was created in 2010 to assist with the creation, rehabilitation and support of affordable housing throughout Pennsylvania.
The application would include a local 10% match in the amount of $105,419.
Commissioner Mike Belding said the grant request would continue the work of the previously mentioned $500,000 HOME Investment Partnership Program.
DA’s wife files PFA; Russo disputes allegations
Days after the estranged wife of Greene County District Attorney David Russo filed a protection-from-abuse order against him, Russo disputed her claims and accused her of filing a the order as leverage in the couple’s apparent custody battle over their children.
Jana Russo was granted the temporary PFA Nov. 29 against her husband, after claiming he has a history of abusive behavior when intoxicated and accusing him of intimidating her with firearms at their Jackson Township home.
David Russo was served Nov. 30 and was required to relinquish more than a dozen weapons until a hearing could be held earlier this month, where the PFA was ordred by a judge to remain in place for another two months as part of an agreement between the two sides.
She is seeking custody of the couple’s four minor children, whose names were redacted in the PFA documents. David Russo must also pay temporary child support to Jana Russo, along with legal fees.
Russo, 44, is serving his first term as district attorney after winning in 2019 as a Republican candidate, narrowly defeating Democrat Jessica Phillips and write-in candidate Patrick Fitch in a three-way race. He replaced longtime district attorney Marjorie Fox, who retired in January 2020.
