1939 — Al Abrams, Sportswriter*

1940 — No Record*

1941 — Chester Smith, Sportswriter*

1942 — No Record*

1943 — No Record*

1944 — Whitney Martin, Correspondent*

1945 — Harry Keck, Football Coach*

1946 — Jack Dempsey, Boxing Champ

1947 — Bing Crosby, Singer/Actor*

1948 — Bob Hope, Comedian/Actor*

1949 — Vince Johnson, Correspondent

1950 — Eddie Clover, Magician

1951 — Captain Roach, Harrisburg

1952 — Tex Litman, Restaurateur*

1953 — Tex Litman, Restaurateur

1954 — Bill Corum, Midwest Newspaper Reporter

1955 — Bob Prince, Sportscaster

1956 — Dr. William McClellan, Coroner

1957 — Bob Considine, Sportswriter

1958 — Major Don Johnston, Air Guard*

1959 — Karl Ide, TV Newsman*

1960 — Three Stooges, Comedians/Actors

1961 — Eleanor Shano, Weather Reporter*

1962 — Eleanor Shano, Weather Reporter*

1963 — Cassius Clay, Boxing Champ*

1964 — Arnold Palmer, Golf Pro/Champ*

1965 — John Charles Daily, TV Moderator*

1966 — Punxsutawney Phil, Weather Prognosticator*

1967 — Del Miller, Harness Racer*

1968 — Linda Richards, TV News Reporter*

1969 — Paul Long, TV News Reporter*

1970 — Red Donley, Sports Reporter*

1971 — Jack Bogut, Disc Jockey*

1972 — Al Abrams, Sports*

1973 — Bill Curry, TV Sports Reporter*

1974 — Jack Fleming, TV Sports Reporter*

1975 — Bob Kudzma, TV Weatherman*

1976 — Myron Cope, Sports Reporter*

1977 — Johnny Carson, Tonight Show Host*

1978 — Bob Kudzma, TV Weatherman*

1979 — Lou Brock, Baseball Star*

1980 — Bill & Patty Burns, TV News*

1981 — Joe DeNardo, TV Weatherman*

1982 — Myron Cope, Sports Reporter

1983 — Tom Kite, Golfer

1984 — Franco Harris, Pittsburgh Steeler

1985 — Willard Scott, NBC Weatherman

1986 — Rick Woods, Pittsburgh Steeler*

1987 — Harry Anderson, Actor

1988 — Sally Wiggin, WTAE TV Co-anchor & Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguin

1989 — Dennis Bowman, WPXI Weatherman & Hank Williams Jr. , Country Western Star

Side Bet: Jan Loughman, KDKA Weathermen

1990 — Andy Van Slyke, Pittsburgh Pirate

1991 — Sophie Masloff, Mayor of Pittsburgh*

1992 — City of Niceville, Floridan

1993 — Mason City, Iowan

1994 — Mike Love, Beachboys*

1995 — Jaromir Jagr, Pittsburgh Penguin*

1996 — Troy Aikman, Dallas Cowboy*

1997 — Fran Drescher, Actress

1998 — Jay Leno, Tonight Show Host*

1999 — B94, FM Radio*

2000 — Mr. Rogers & Mr. McFeely*

2001 — Dixie Chicks, Country Singers*

2002 — Sara Rush & Kent Tekulve, Pittsburgh Pirate*

2003 — Chubby Checker, Singer

2004 — Will Ferrell, Comedian/Actor

2005 — Donald Trump, Taj Mahal Casino Owner*

2006 — Troy Polamalu, Pittsburgh Steeler

2007 — William Sanderson, Actor*

2008 — Luke Ravenstahl, Mayor of Pittsburgh

2009 — Miss America Katie Stam*

2010 — Annise D. Parker, Mayor of Houston Texas*

2011 — Josh Koscheck, UFC Fighter*

2012 — Brett Keisel, Pittsburgh Steelers

2013 — Coleman Scott, 2012 Olympic Bronze Medalist*

2014 — Patricia Heaton, Actress*

2015 — Robert Rohanna/Rachel Rohanna

2016 — The Rainmaker of Punxsutawney Phil & the Groundhog Club’s Inner Circle & West Greene Lady Pioneers “WPIAL Champs & PIAA State Runner-ups

2017 — Bob Huggins: West Virginia University Men’s Head Basketball coach*

2018 — Heather Abraham, KDKA television news personality

2019 — Bob Pompeani, KDKA sports anchor

* Designates a rain year.

