(EDITOR’S NOTE: Even though this year’s Rain Day Festival is going to be virtual on the festival’s Facebook page due to safety concerns caused by COVID-19, the Messenger was asked to publish some history about the traditional annual street festival.
In our research, we came across this wonderful article written by John Owen and originally published in the Messenger’s 1998 Rain Day issue. We believe this article perfectly sums up why the annual Rain Day Festival is so special.
It is our sincere hope that Rain Day returns to downtown Waynesburg in 2021. In the meantime, enjoy this little trip down memory lane. And be sure to enjoy this year’s Rain Day activities on Facebook!)
July 29 may be just another day to the rest of the world, but to the residents of Waynesburg it has a special significance which is passed along from generation to generation.
Rain Day started during the late 1800s at a drugstore located on High Street.
An unknown local farmer, who happened to be in the store, remarked by chance to the pharmacist, William Allison, that ‘‘It always seems to rain on July 29th.’’
This comment inspired Allison to keep an annual record of the rainfall on that date.
William’s brother, Albert, continued recording this mystical event.
Then, sometime during the 1920s the record keeping was taken over by the late Byron Daily.
Rain Day would have remained a local phenomenon if it hadn’t been for the efforts of the late Waynesburg newsman, John O’Hara. He began sending Rain Day stories to other newspapers in the 1930s.
Today, newspapers, television and radio stations from across the country and around the world flood the town of Waynesburg with calls every July 29 to learn if it has indeed rained. Calls have been received from such places as England, Australia, Japan and Ethiopia.
For many years, the only observances of Rain Day were the annual “hat bet” between Byron Daily’s son, John, and a national or regional celebrity, and a brief ceremony on the courthouse steps.
In 1979, the Waynesburg Borough Special Events Commission was created to hold a special celebration on July 29. The Special Events Commission is actually an ordinance of the borough that grew from the Waynesburg Economic Revitalization Committee (WERC) which was responsible for the restoration of store fronts and the removal of overhead wiring and lighting in the downtown area.
The Special Events Commission also carries on the tradition of the annual hat bet. Some of the “celebrity suckers” who have lost a hat to Waynesburg’s dependable weather phenomenon are Bing Crosby, Bob Hope, Arnold Palmer, Johnny Carson, the Three Stooges, Harry Anderson, Mohammed Ali, Troy Aikman and NBC’s weatherman, Willard Scott.
Among the activities sponsored by the Special Events Commission on July 29 is a street fair in the heart of town with live continuous entertainment on the courthouse steps.
Nationally known artists such as The Platters, The Drifters and The Vogues have been featured performers.
Arts and crafts booths, food, children’s games and assorted other diversions including a dunk tank manned by local celebrities are also an important part of the yearly activities.
Best of all, the admission is free!
The festivities are silenced every year at 7 p.m. to pay a moment’s tribute to the men of Company K, 2nd Battalion, 110th Infantry who were from Waynesburg. In France, during World War I on Rain Day 1918, nearly half of the 250 Greene County men were either killed or wounded. As John O’Hara once wrote, “On that Rain Day in l918, it rained bullets on the men of Company K.”
Also in 1979, the Waynesburg Area Chamber of Commerce held its first annual Miss Rain Day Pageant. Each year since, under the chamber’s sponsorship, the pageant has grown in both size and importance. Annually, one attractive, talented Greene County teenage girl wins not only the coveted crown, but also thousands of dollars in scholarship funds and represents Waynesburg at various civic functions throughout the area.
While many other communities across the country and around the world all hold events and festivals that come and go with the passage of time, the residents of Waynesburg will always look to the sky on July 29 and whisper their prayers for rain.
No matter what your interests, there is something at the Rain Day Festival to interest you and your family!
