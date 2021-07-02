The Little Miss Firecracker Pageant will once again be a part of the Waynesburg Lions Club’s July 4 Celebration.
The pageant is open to girls between the ages of 5 and 8. Contestants appear in patriotic sportswear and are interviewed on stage.
The queen is determined by random drawing and receives a sash, crown, trophy and flowers. All pageant participants will receive an award.
This year the seven participants in the pageant are:
n Marklee Mae Beal, daughter of Jason and Devan Beal of Rices Landing;
n Almeda McDaniel, daughter of Leanna Chess of Carmichaels;
n Huntlynn King, daughter of Lauren and Danny Wright of Carmichaels;
n Oakleigh King, daughter of Lauren and Danny Wright of Carmichaels;
n Skylar King, daughter of Lauren and Danny Wright of Carmichaels;
n Hailey Isabella Policz, daughter of Shawn and Savannah Policz of Waynesburg; and
n Allison Jane Yerkovich, daughter of Andrew and Julie Yerkovich of Dilliner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.