On Nov. 11, Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding – a retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel – urged Americans to remember the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces and honor those who are currently serving.
Belding served as the keynote speaker for the Veterans Day ceremony coordinated by the Greene County Veterans Council that was held Nov. 11 at Waynesburg Commons Monument Park.
Despite dreary weather conditions and steady rain, the ceremony was attended by a large gathering consisting mostly of military veterans, their family and friends at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument. All adhered to safety mandates, wearing masks and spacing themselves six feet apart.
The ceremony featured veteran Terry Hoyle serving as master of ceremonies, Waynesburg student Abby Phillips singing the National Anthem, veteran Zane Mitchell providing the invocation and benediction and the Greene County Veterans Honor Guard presenting a 21-gun salute and “Taps.”
Belding welcomed the veterans in attendance and recognized all veterans who have “worn their uniform of our country” as part of his keynote address.
“There may be no more noble a cause than to wear the cloth of your nation in defense of those who cannot defend themselves or those who choose not to defend themselves,” he said. “It is truly a noble endeavor.”
Belding spoke about the significance and importance of why Veterans Day is recognized each year.
“Since the guns of the First World War fell silent, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, (when) the fighting of World War I ended in 1918, November 11th became a universally recognized day of celebration,” he said. “The day was originally declared ‘Armistice Day’ and honored only veterans of World War I. Then, in 1954, after World War II and the Korean War, it was renamed ‘Veterans Day’ to honor all veterans who served America in war and defended democracy.
“So today,” he continued, “we honor all of our veterans who selflessly placed their lives on the line for our freedom.”
Belding said there isn’t a day that goes by when he doesn’t think of all members from each branch of the U.S. armed services that have stood at the ready, so all Americans may enjoy the freedoms of their country.
And surely, he said, that freedom comes at a hefty price.
“May we always be grateful for those brave American patriots, for those soldiers who have stood guard in peacetime, and for those who have seen the terror, the horror and the inhumanity of combat … and for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” he said.
Belding said everyone should offer a simple yet heartfelt messages to all veterans.
“Thank you for your unwavering support in peacetime and war, here in this nation and throughout the world,” he said. “For all veterans regardless of their service and the era in which they have served, they have paid the price, time and time again. They have defended America through both the best and worst of times, and they have performed their duties tirelessly, with little recognition or fanfare.”
Belding recognized the soldiers currently serving in 100 countries throughout the world and said the legacy of all veterans continues to inspire American soldiers today to answer the call of the duty.
“We need to support them when they train, when they deploy and when they return home and need assistance,” he said. “Whether a listening ear, friendship, employment, medical care or housing assistance, we need to be there for them.”
Belding said it has become increasingly difficult to recruit, train and retain qualified military members.
“So, we need to encourage our best to join the service,” he said. “There are exceptionally good benefits available and there has really not been a better opportunity presented to young folks than a couple of years of military service for a lifetime of benefits.”
Before concluding his keynote address, Belding said everyone should look for opportunities to serve, if not in the military, then in their respective communities.
“I encourage all of you to volunteer your services to any number of endeavors – your church, the United Way, coaching youth sports, joining a parent-teachers organization, your local fire company or any number of community activities,” he said. “We can all make a difference in our community; what better way can we as parents, brothers, sisters, aunts and uncles show children and young adults how to live their lives, by serving others?”
It was only fitting that the Veterans Day ceremony was held at the location of the 65-foot high “Soldiers and Sailors Monument, which honors those who had fought in the Civil War. The inscription on the base states “Erected by the County of Greene in grateful memory of her soldiers and sailors of the war for the union.”
The statue is dedicated to the Civil War soldiers and represents all four branches of the army: Infantry, Calvary, Artillery and Navy. The statue was dedicated on July 4, 1899, 34 years after the Civil War ended.
The annual Veterans Day parade typically held in downtown Waynesburg was canceled because of COVID-19, as were a wide array of Veterans Day programs usually held each year throughout the county.
