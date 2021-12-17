A Holbrook man wanted on an arrest warrant has been apprehended and two other suspects are facing charges following allegations they hindered his apprehension.
Chad Andrew Thorne, 26, is facing one felony count of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person and a summary count of harassment.
The charges against Thorne were initially filed by state police Nov. 16 following an incident that occurred in Waynesburg two days earlier.
According to the criminal complaints, police were notified Nov. 14 of a gunshot victim who was being treated at a local hospital and was eventually transferred to another hospital to receive treatment.
Police said officers spoke to a witness at the alleged shooting scene on Browns Creek Road in Franklin Township, who said Thorne was at the scene and was engaged in an argument with the alleged shooting victim. During the altercation, Thorne allegedly pulled out a firearm and had it pointing toward the ground, and although Thorne repeatedly told the victim to leave, the witness then heard a gunshot and the victim began to scream, the complaint states.
The witness said Thorne said he did not hit the victim but only fired a warning shot, the complaint states.
The alleged victim, who said he left his residence and returned later to retrieve an item that he forgot, said he saw Thorne and the witness inside the residence, the complaint states.
The victim said said spoke with them briefly and then made a comment to Thorne, at which point Thorne allegedly pulled out his gun and pointed it at him, the complaint states.
The victim said he was standing outside and began to move away, at which point Thorne shot him in the right foot, shattering his heel, the complaint states.
The victim said he returned to his vehicle and was transported to the local hospital, the complaints state.
On Dec. 7, deputies from the sheriff’s office went to a residence on Sugar Run Road in Waynesburg to serve the warrant for Thorne’s arrest, the complaint states.
Thorne was found to be in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia, the complaints state.
While apprehending Thorne, deputies secured his firearm and also placed Lewis Jack Orum, 50, and Nicole Spencer, 39, both of Waynesburg, under arrest for hindering Thorne’s apprehension.
The charges were filed against Orum and Spencer because deputies had spoken with them earlier in the day and advised them to call authorities if Thorne had returned to the residence, the complaints state.
Orum and Spencer were each charged with one felony count each of hindering apprehension.
Greene County Sheriff Marcus Simms said deputies were assisted by a county detective, a state constable and Waynesburg Borough Police.
The three suspects were arraigned Dec. 8 and are scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates for their respective preliminary hearings. Thorne and Orum’s hearing are set for Dec. 16, while Spencer’s hearing is scheduled for Dec. 17.
Court records show Thorne is in Greene County Jail in lieu of $10,000 straight bail, while Orum and Spencer were released from custody after they each posted $5,000 straight bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.