Three county FFA members earn Keystone Degree

Three members of the West Greene FFA Chapter at West Greene High School earned their Keystone Degree this year.
Benjamin Archer, junior, son of David and Robin Archer of West Finely, earned his degree with entrepreneurship projects on Market Steers and Beef Breeding.
Emily Cooke, junior, daughter of Katie Cooke of Sycamore, earned her degree with entrepreneurship projects on Market Swine, Steer and Rabbits.
Kenneth (DJ) Jones, senior, son of Ken and Kimberly Jones of Wind Ridge, earned his degree with entrepreneurship projects on Market Swine and Market Lambs.
These members were awarded their Keystone Degree at the PA Farm Show on Jan. 6.
Four hundred and five FFA members from across the state received Keystone Degrees at the Pennsylvania FFA Mid-Winter Convention at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Only high school juniors and seniors or graduates in their third year of membership are eligible to apply for the Keystone Degree.
The candidates must have demonstrated leadership abilities and earned or productively invested at least $1,000 and/or worked at least 300 hours in a supervised agricultural experience program. Just 3% of the more-than 8,000 Pennsylvania FFA members qualify each year for a Keystone Degree.
