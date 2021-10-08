Three Greene County residents are facing contraband charges following their alleged involvement with a package containing drugs and tobacco being found at the Greene County Prison earlier this year.
Jonathan Snyder, 36, of Waynesburg, and Gregory M. McClead, 44, and Jaime L. McClead, 43, both of Mt. Morris, are each facing two counts of contraband after the package was found on the prison premises in February.
According to the criminal complaints filed by state police in the office of Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates, officers said prison staff found a package Feb. 23, which contained eight pieces of broken cigarettes, two glassine baggies of suspected heroin and a clear baggie of suspected methamphetamine.
Police said they observed footprints in the snow outside of the prison, the complaints state.
Officers said Snyder told police April 21 Gregory McClead asked him if he would throw a package over the fence into the prison yard for him.
Snyder said he was told McClead’s wife, Jaime, would pay Snyder $250 to throw the package, and on the day he was released from prison Jaime McClead gave him a package containing cigarettes, heroin and methamphetamine, the criminal complaint says.
Snyder said Jaime McCLead then told him she would pay him once her husband received the package, the complaint states.
Snyder said he was driven to a location near the prison, placed the package into a snowball and tossed it over the fence, police said.
He said was never paid because Gregory McClead was not able to find the package, the complaints state.
On July 28, police spoke with Gregory McClead, who said Snyder threw the package into the prison, the complaints state. He said Snyder threw the package on the day he was released from the prison, but he denied asking his wife to give the package to Snyder to throw in.
Gregory McClead said his wife only relayed the messages from him to Snyder, and that only the tobacco was meant for him, while the drugs were meant for other inmates, the complaints state.
Police said officers later reviewed phone calls made to and from Gregory McClead at the prison on Feb. 12, the complaints state.
One of the calls was between Gregory McClead and his wife, who said her husband’s friend “had thrown it in” and that it was “on the walkway”, the complaint states.
Gregory McClead then said he checked he walkway and the item was not there, at which point his wife said she would call his friend back, the complaint states.
The charges against all three suspects were filed Sept. 28. Gregory McClead and Jonathan Snyder were arraigned Sept. 29, while a warrant has been issued for Jaime McClead’s arrest. As of press time, Jaime McClead had not yet been arraigned on the charges.
Snyder was released after posting $7,000 straight bail, while Gregory McClead remains incarcerated at the prison.
Preliminary hearings for Gregory McClead and Snyder have been scheduled to be held before Bates Oct. 22.
