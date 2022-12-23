The United States is seeing its highest level of flu hospitalizations in a decade as it confronts a triple whammy of infectious respiratory diseases: influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19, U.S. Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.
Pennsylvania is one of 47 states and territories in the United States that have a high or very high level of people seeking treatment for flu-like illnesses, up from 36 the previous week, according to the CDC.
Walensky and Dr. Sandra Fryhofer, board chair of the American Medical Association, launched National Influenza Vaccination Week by holding a teleconference, where they provided an update on the respiratory illnesses filling many hospitals across the country.
Walensky is encouraging people to be proactive and take preventative measures to reduce their chances of catching or spreading a respiratory virus during the busy holiday season, including wearing a mask, washing hands, staying away from people who are sick, staying home when feeling sick, and getting vaccinated.
Walensky also urged unvaccinated people to get their shots, both for flu and COVID. There is no RSV vaccine.
“The past several years have certainly not been easy, and we now face yet another surge of ailments, another moment of overstretched capacity and really one of tragic and often preventable sadness,” Walensky said.
The CDC estimates since late October there have been at least 8.7 million illnesses, 78,000 hospitalizations, and 4,500 deaths from flu. So far this season, 14 children have died from the flu.
This year’s flu season is starting early, and with COVID and RSV also circulating, it’s a perfect storm for a terrible holiday season, Fryhofer said.
“We’re seeing a lot of Influenza A, we’re seeing a lot of hospitalizations, even among people who are vaccinated, and it’s happening earlier that we usually see it; usually we don’t see those cases until after the holiday,” said Dr. Thomas Corkery, CMO at Allegheny Health Network Canonsburg Hospital. “The past two flu seasons, we didn’t see flu cases. Masks and other precautions probably significantly reduced our flu cases.”
There were more than 300,000 COVID-19 cases reported last week, and the CDC recorded a nearly 18% increase in average daily COVID hospital admissions from the week ending Nov. 22 to the week ending Nov. 29.
“This rise in cases of hospitalizations is especially worrisome as we move into the winter months when more people are assembling indoors with less ventilation and as we approach the holiday season where many are gathering with loved ones across multiple generations,” Walensky said.
Washington, Greene and Fayette counties are experiencing medium COVID-19 community level transmission, and Corkery said COVID illnesses are milder than compared to last year’s ferocious wave.
RSV has been hospitalizing children at a higher rate than in previous years, and hospitals in AHN’s system have been treating adults who have contracted the virus, too.
CDC health data suggests RSV activity levels may be peaking in some parts of the country, including the South and Southeast.
But, cautioned Walensky, respiratory viruses continue to spread at high levels nationwide, and even in areas where RSV may be decreasing, hospital systems continue to be stretched with high numbers of patients with other respiratory illnesses.
“I’d still get vaccinated; that’s the key,” said Canonsburg Hospital’s Corkery.
Meanwhile, Fryhofer said, there also is likely “a sense of complacency” about flu and COVID-19, with fewer Americans masking, diligently washing their hands or keeping their distance from others.
“One need not wait on CDC action in order to put a mask on,” Walensky said.
While this year’s flu shot appears to be a good match for the circulating strains, the CDC said vaccinations are lagging compared to previous years.
Additionally, less than 15% of adults ages 18 and older have received the updated COVID-19 booster shot.
Fryhofer acknowledged “booster fatigue, but said people should realize they could get sick and ruin their holiday celebrations if they don’t get vaccinated against COVID and the flu.
