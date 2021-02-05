Three suspects are facing multiple charges for their involvement in recent unrelated strangulation incidents.
Criminal complaints in each case were filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson.
Lawrence Andrew Eddy Jr., 19, of Fredericktown is facing one felony count of strangulation, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, two summary counts of harassment and an additional summary count of criminal mischief following an incident that occurred Jan. 22 at Mountainview Gardens in Franklin Township.
State police said troopers responded to a report of a domestic incident at around 8 p.m. and found the apartment in a state of disarray, with items strewn about the residence. Two alleged victims saidthey had been in a verbal altercation with Eddy that escalated into a physical incident, according to court records.
The victims reported Eddy broke a vacuum, punched the male victim in the face and grabbed the female victim by her throat and slammed her to the ground after he was asked to leave, court records state.
Troopers observed swelling and redness on the male victim’s face and a scratch on the female victim’s neck, and the female also showed police photos that were taken immediately after the incident, indicating redness and a scratch on her neck, court records state.
Police said they later interviewed Eddy, who admitted to being at the apartment and that an argument had occurred between the parties involved.
Eddy was arraigned Jan. 23 before Watson and was later released after posting $25,000 straight bail. His preliminary hearing was scheduled to be held before Watson on Feb. 2, after the Messenger’s press deadline. Updates regarding the hearing was not made available by press time.
Nicholas Brandon Gump, 42, of Carmichaels is facing one felony count of strangulation, one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count each of harassment and disorderly conduct following an incident that occurred Jan. 22 at a residence on Minor Street in Greensboro Borough.
State police said troopers responded to a report of a domestic incident at around 9:08 p.m., and they spoke to the alleged victim who said Gump, who is her estranged husband, began attacking her adult son by violently shoving and striking him.
She said Gump then began punching her in the head with a closed fist and shoving her across the room, court records state.
She then told police Gump pinned her against a wall, placed his hands around her throat and began choking her, court records state.
Police said they observed marks on the victim that were consistent with her report, court records state.
Gump was arraigned before Watson Jan. 23 and was subsequently released after posting $40,000 straight bail. His preliminary hearing was initially scheduled to be held before Watson Feb. 2, but court records indicate the scheduled hearing has been canceled. Updated information regarding a rescheduled hearing was not made available to the Messenger by press time.
Jonathan Snyder, 36, of Waynesburg is facing one felony count of strangulation, one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment following an incident that occurred Jan. 22 at a residence on Cook Avenue in Franklin Township.
State police said troopers responded to the residence at around 1:48 p.m. for a report of a hang up 911 call.
Police spoke with the alleged victim, who said she has Snyder argued before the altercation turned physical.
The victim said Snyder then grabbed her face with both hands, screamed at her, punched her multiple times in her face and grabbed her throat and began choking her while on top of her before the assault ended, court records state.
Police said troopers observed visible bruising and injuries on the victim that were consistent with her report, which were documented and photographed.
Police also spoke to a witness who claimed to hear the argument and also heard Snyder say several times that he was going to kill the victim, court records state.
Following their investigation, police requested a warrant for Snyder’s arrest. He had not been arraigned on the charges as of press time.
