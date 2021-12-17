Three taken into custody following standoff with police in Greene County

Sgt. Jay Hundertmark of state police Troop B in Waynesburg speaks to the media Thursday evening about a standoff that occurred in Rices Landing, Greene County, earlier in the day. Hundertmark said said three people were placed in custody following the lengthy standoff.

(Photo by Steve Barrett)

 Steve Barrett/For the Observer-Reporter

State police said three people are in custody following a standoff Thursday at a Greene County residence.

State police Sgt. Jay Hundertmark said authorities attempted to serve an arrest warrant late Thursday morning for a suspect at a house on Bayard Avenue in Rices Landing.

A confrontation ensued, resulting in a standoff that Hundertmark said continued for several hours. The suspect was eventually placed in custody without incident. Two other people who were in the house also were taken in for questioning, Hundertmark added.

Hundertmark did not release the names of the three people taken into custody nor would he identify details of the arrest warrant, stating only that the incident remains investigation.

He added that the public was not in danger.

