Waynesburg University recently presented the 2022 Lucas-Hathaway Teaching Excellence Awards to three faculty members.
The awards recognize faculty in three categories: excellence in teaching by part-time faculty, excellence in introductory subjects and history of teaching excellence.
Dr. Lawrence Stratton, associate professor of ethics and constitutional law, received the 2022 History of Teaching Excellence Award.
Stratton holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, a law degree from Georgetown University Law Center and a master’s degree and a doctorate in philosophy from Princeton Theological Seminary. In addition to his teaching duties, he serves as the director of the Stover Center for Constitutional Studies and Moral Leadership at the university.
The Excellence in Introductory Subjects award was given to Dr. Kenneth Cairns, assistant professor of criminal justice and university counselor.
Cairns has been with Waynesburg since January 2019 and is a state-licensed psychologist. He earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Adelphi University, and his master’s degree and doctorate in psychology from Case Western Reserve University.
Prior to teaching at Waynesburg, Cairns supervised the delivery of mental health services to more than 16,000 inmates at the nine state correctional institutions in the western region of the state Department of Corrections.
Jacob Judy, lecturer in biblical and ministry studies, received the Excellence in Teaching by Part-Time Faculty Award.
Judy holds a bachelor’s degree in human services from Waynesburg University and a master’s degree from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. In addition to teaching at Waynesburg, Judy is a full-time United Methodist Church pastor and is pursuing a doctorate of ministry degree from the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary.
The awards were given at the university’s annual Charter Day celebration on March 22 through the Lucas-Hathaway Charitable Trust. Each recipient will receive a plaque and $1,200 award.
