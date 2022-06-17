The Greene County Conservation District is holding a second tire recycling event at the Greene County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, June 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, June 22 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Registration is required, and tires will only be accepted from Greene County residents. A maximum of 20 tires can be disposed of per registrant, and each registrant must be present at time of disposal. Cost is $1 per tire. Only car and truck passenger tires are being accepted and they must be off of the rim.
Registration can be completed through Eventbrite or by calling the conservation district office at 724-852-5278.
The district is collecting tires for habitat reduction of mosquitoes in the county. Tires are one of the best breeding grounds for mosquitos, and with funds received from the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Mosquito Borne Disease Grant program our district is trying to remove a few simple habitats.
