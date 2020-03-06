911-to-text service should be available in Greene County by end of summer

As 911 centers across the state start to implement a system that allows residents to text 911 for emergency assistance using their cell phones, Greene County’s Emergency Management Agency director said he expects the service to be available in the area later this year.
Greg Leathers, the county’s EMA director, said they anticipate the text-to-911 service to be in place and fully operational in Greene County by the end of this summer.
The county previously reached an agreement with Motorola for the company to provide their services, and the text-to-911 implementation is part of the agreement. Leathers said he is currently working with Motorola executives to finalize the plans to implement the service locally.
“Barring any unexpected setbacks, we fully intend for the service to be ready for use by late summer,” Leathers said. “Everything seems to be falling into place. This will be a very good thing for Greene County.”
Leathers said the text-to-911 service is beneficial for those who are hearing-impaired or unable to speak due to physical limitations. It would also assist any caller who is in a situation where they are not able to safely talk, such as domestic violence or home invasions.
“If someone in need of emergency assistance could not pick up a telephone for any reason whatsoever to call for help, the text-to-911 could quite possibly save their life,” Leathers said.
Leathers said the text-to-911 service is simple to utilize and works just like sending any other text message. A user on their cell phone opens a new text message, types 911 into the “to” field, and in the body of the message includes the specific address and nature of the emergency before sending the message. A dispatcher can then text the user back.
Leathers stressed, however, that the text-to-911 service should be a “last resort” for users requesting help.
“Residents trying to reach 911 for any emergency reason should always try to call first, because with a phone call, the dispatcher is able to obtain more information on a quicker basis,” he said. “However, texting 911 is a great backup to have in the event that the service is definitely needed.”
Washington and Fayette counties currently offer the text-to-911 service; however, several counties on the western end of Pennsylvania do not yet offer the service, including Westmoreland, Somerset, Indiana and Armstrong counties.
