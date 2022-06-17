The Town and Country Garden Club in Rices Landing held a May presentation on the importance of properly cleaning hummingbird feeders.
Club member Terri Laird noted mold and mildew growing in the nectar and within feeder parts is deadly to hummingbirds. According to the International Hummingbird Society, feeders should be cleaned with a bleach solution of 1 tablespoon to 1 quart of water, at least every four to five days. When the temperature is 90 degrees or higher, the feeders should be cleaned every two to three days.
Feeders should be dismantled of all removable parts and cleaned with a toothbrush and cotton swabs to also reach inside the parts, and then rinsed very well.
Nectar can be made at home with spring water or boiled tap water. The formula for making nectar is 4 cups water to 1 cup white cane sugar. Any other sugars can cause death to the bird.
Feeders should be hung where they are somewhat protected, and kept at least five feet from the ground. They should not be placed on hanging plants or in trees or bushes since the birds can be ambushed by predators.
