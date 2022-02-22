Two Waynesburg residents have been arrested and charged with criminal homicide in the shooting deaths of two people whose bodies were found on Valentine’s Day.
Cortland J. Rogers, 28, and Shawna M. Smith, 23, were each charged Tuesday with a number of offenses, including criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide and burglary in the killing of Kevin Lamar Williford, 54, and Judy Butler Hunter, 47 at their South Morris Street apartment in Waynesburg.
Police said Rogers told them Smith killed Williford and Hunter, while Smith accused Rogers of shooting the pair.
Complaints filed in the case indicated a landlord discovered the bodies of Williford and Hunter around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 14. Police said Williford’s body was at the top of a staircase and Hunter’s body was on the bedroom floor.
Both, police said, had been shot in the head and their bodies were in advanced stages of decomposition, “indicating that they had been dead for a lengthy period.”
During the course of their investigation, police said three separate people told them Rogers admitted to shooting Williford and Hunter.
When police spoke to Rogers Feb. 16, however, he told them Smith shot Williford, and walked down the hall and shot Hunter.
Two days later, police spoke to Smith.
She reportedly told them that she and Rogers went to the apartment to confront Williford about missing jewelry and money owed for drugs. During the confrontation, Williford got upset and started walking toward her, Smith said, and Rogers shot him.
“We can’t leave any witnesses,” Smith told police Rogers said.
Then Smith said he walked down the hall and shot Hunter, according to court paperwork.
Police said they recovered shell casings and gun at 41 Wood St., where Smith and Rogers were living.
In addition to the homicide charges, both also face two counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment and one count each of tampering with evidence, obstruction of the administration of law enforcement and criminal mischief.
Rogers and Smith were already in Greene County Prison when they were charged in the homicide case.
On the day the bodies were discovered, both were arrested for allegedly tying up and assaulting a woman at their home.
In that case, police said Rogers pointed a gun at the woman.
Magisterial District Judge David Balint denied bond in the homicide case.
In the days after the bodies were discovered, Waynesburg Police Chief Tom Ankrom said that violent crimes are atypical for the borough.
“I can tell you I’ve been here for approximately 18 years, and I have not had one homicide, let alone two at the same time,” Ankrom said. “I don’t recall in my lifetime of living here 44 years of there being a double homicide in the borough of Waynesburg.”
As police worked to solve the case, Ankrom said the department stepped up patrols.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.