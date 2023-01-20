Animal cruelty charges were filed against two Masontown residents following the discovery of cats living in deplorable conditions.
Humane police with Angels of Mercy Animal Rescue & Adoption Rescue filed charges Jan. 11 against John W. Tabacsko, 35, and Rachel Dawn Brant, 35, both of Masontown, before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock.
A humane police officer responded Dec. 13 to Fort Mason Village in Masontown, where the housing manager showed a unit that had been occupied by Tabacsko and Brant, who were evicted. Police said the apartment had an overwhelming odor of urine and feces with rooms that contained mold, rotting food and garbage.
The manager told police when the eviction notice was served Nov. 22, the residents were living in the same deplorable conditions.
Police found a deceased cat on the stairway to the second floor and was in a state of severe decomposition.
Four underweight cats were initially removed from the unit to be evaluated and medically treated, and a pregnant female cat suffered a miscarriage, losing all of her kittens.
Police received notice on Dec. 16 that a cat was sitting at a window inside the apartment, and captured two cats in humane traps. One was severely underweight and had to have its eye surgically removed.
Two certified letters were sent to Tabacsko and Brant, but were not answered as of Jan. 5.
Both were charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and six counts each of cruelty to animals and neglect of animals.
Tabacsko was arraigned Jan. 11 and is free on $2,500 bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 25 before Shimshock.
