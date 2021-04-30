Two Greene County suspects are facing multiple drug counts and other charges after police found a large array of suspected illegal substance, paraphernalia and a loaded pistol during a search of an apartment earlier this year.
Teddy Allen Bryant, 29, of Carmichaels and Julieann Marie Dotts, 21, of Bobtown are both facing two felony counts each of manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to deliver or manufacturing controlled substances, and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Bryant has also been charged with criminal use of a communication facility and possession of prohibited firearm.
The charges were filed by Cumberland Township police following an incident that allegedly occurred Feb. 11 at the Parkview Knoll apartment complex in Cumberland Township.
According to the criminal complaints filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson, police executed a search warrant at a Parkview Knoll apartment at 9 p.m. Police said officers detained four people inside the residence, including Bryant and Dotts.
During their search, police seized numerous items, including several glass smoking devices, torch lighters, a circular containing a white powder substance, several syringes, empty stamp bags with blue writing stating “Blacklist” and several small clear baggies containing white powder residue, the complaint states.
As they continued their search throughout different rooms, police also found red and white checkered stamp bags and zip containers containing a powder substance, more empty stamp bags, rubber bands, clear bags, used and unused syringe, straws, and more smoking devices; police also found a loaded 9 mm pistol in a bedroom identified to be Bryant’s, the complaint states.
Police seized all of the items and filed charges against Bryant and Dotts.
Both suspects are awaiting their preliminary hearings on the charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.