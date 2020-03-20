U.S. Census Bureau seeking applicants for jobs in Greene County

As the U.S. Census Bureau gears up for the 2020 Census, it is recruiting people to fill temporary part-time jobs throughout the United States, including hundreds of positions in Greene County.
“Working for the U.S. Census Bureau gives people the opportunity to earn a weekly paycheck while gaining valuable experience and helping to serve the communities where they live,” said Susan Licate, a media specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau. “Whether applicants have minimal or extensive work experience, they can find a position with our team.”
Licate noted that the U.S. Census Bureau gives staff the opportunity to work a few hours per week up to 40 hours per week.
Currently, the U.S. Census is looking for census takers, census field supervisors, recruiting assistants, clerks and office operations supervisors. To be eligible, applicants must be at least 18, have a valid Social Security number, be a U.S. citizen, have a valid email address, have a reliable form of transportation and have to ability to speak, read and write in English. Bilingual applicants are especially in demand.
“It is easy to apply for census positions,” said Licate. “One application is all that’s needed to be considered for several positions. One of our representative will then contact applicants to discuss which type of position best suits their skill sets.”
To complete an online application, visit 2020census.gov
Greene County census workers are being paid $21.50 per hour. The U.S. Census Bureau also provides paid training and mileage reimbursement.
“There is still time to apply because we will be conducting the census through the end of July,” said Licate.
For more information about census positions in Greene County, call 1-855-JOB-2020.
