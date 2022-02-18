United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s Free Tax Prep program is offering free in-person, virtual and drop-off tax preparation for individuals across the region.
Services are available to low-income residents in Greene, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland, Allegheny and Butler counties through April 14, 2022 by visiting pa211sw.org or dialing 211.
Assistance from a volunteer tax preparer is available for individuals with a total income of up to $38,000 and families with a total annual income up to $58,000. Virtual assistance is available through ‘Get Your Refund’ for individuals and families with a total annual income up to $66,000.
Free, do-it-yourself online tax assistance is available through “My Free Taxes” for all individuals and families, regardless of income.
Each volunteer is IRS-certified and educated to manage the filing process, apply appropriate tax credits and take care of additional steps because of unemployment and Child Tax Credit benefits.
Many families who use the service are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), a benefit for working people with low to moderate income. Taxpayers who qualify and claim the credit could pay less federal tax, pay no tax or even get a tax refund of $1,500 to more than $6,000. Additionally, volunteers can help families determine whether they qualify for the Child Tax Credit.
Clients using virtual services can upload materials and tax experts will prepare and review the return. In-person tax preparation will be conducted following CDC guidelines.
