United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s Free Tax Prep program is offering free in-person, virtual and drop-off tax preparation for individuals across the region.
The services are available to residents in Greene, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland, Allegheny and Butler counties.
The program ensures hard-working, low-income residents can receive the maximum refund they deserve, without any hidden fees.
“The community is still suffering from income loss and many people are barely getting by. United Way’s Free Tax Prep program can help lighten the load of bills piling up and provide relief for unexpected expenses,” said Alena Anderson, United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s Moving to Financial Stability Manager. “A tax refund can be used to feed a family, provide transportation to work or to meet other basic needs.”
This year, hundreds of volunteers have signed up to help prepare their taxes. Each volunteer is IRS-certified and educated to manage the filing process, apply appropriate tax credits and take care of additional steps due to unemployment and Child Tax Credit benefits. During the 2021 tax season, approximately 250 IRS-trained volunteers helped prepare roughly 6,000 tax returns, generating millions of dollars in refunds.
Many families who use the service are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), a benefit for working people with low to moderate income. Taxpayers who qualify and claim the credit could pay less federal tax, pay no tax or get a tax refund. Additionally, volunteers can help families determine whether they qualify for the Child Tax Credit.
“Many working families are unaware of the additional funds they could receive from the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit,” added Anderson. “In addition to alleviating the complicated tax filing process, our volunteers have the skills to get individuals all of the benefits and money they have earned throughout the year.”
Clients using virtual services can upload their materials and tax experts will prepare and review the return. In-person tax preparation will be conducted in a safe environment, following CDC guidelines, to provide information and review the return.
Services are available through April 14 by visiting pa211sw.org or dialing 2-1-1. Assistance from a volunteer tax preparer is available for individuals with a total income of up to $38,000 and families with a total annual income up to $58,000. Virtual assistance is available through ‘Get Your Refund’ for individuals and families with a total annual income up to $66,000.
