Waynesburg University is accepting proposals for its first annual Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training (BHWET) conference, Rewriting the Narrative: Advocacy in the Behavioral Health Workforce, which will be held in April 2022.
The deadline for proposal submission is Jan. 7, 2022, and the university is seeking proposals pertaining to current and relevant information on advocacy in action as it pertains to the behavioral health workforce.
“We are excited about the opportunity this conference will provide for people working in the field to come together and share what they have learned about the successes and challenges to increasing access to mental health and substance use treatment in our region,” said Dr. James Hepburn, director of graduate counseling programs at Waynesburg University.
Waynesburg University encourages licensed professional counselors, counselor educators, clinical supervisors, community stakeholders, human resources professionals, and other members of the behavioral health workforce from diverse organizations and disciplines to submit proposals.
The purpose of the BHWET program for professionals is to develop and expand experiential training opportunities, such as field placements and internships, to improve the sustainability of the behavioral health workforce.
The BHWET program emphasizes relationships with community-based partners to increase access to quality behavioral health services, for populations across the lifespan, in high need, high demand and medically underserved areas.
Special attention is given to vulnerable populations, such as children, adolescents, and transitional-aged youth who are at risk for behavioral health disorders as well as individuals with substance use disorders.
For more information on the conference or to submit a proposal, visit waynesburg.edu/BHWETconference.
