Waynesburg University celebrated the 171st anniversary of its charter by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania March 23, with a virtual convocation that featured remarks by 1979 graduate Mark Harner.
Introduced by Waynesburg University President Douglas G. Lee, Harner began his address with his story of becoming a Christ follower, which happened while he was a student at Waynesburg.
“It gave me meaning, purpose and peace in this life right now,” said Harner.
He also shared a brief institutional history, exploring the university’s founding Christian mission and years later, the transformation of the university back to its original Christian roots, which he says, is nearly unprecedented.
He cited former university presidents Paul R. “Prexy” Stewart and Timothy Thyreen in this transformation, as well as current President Douglas G. Lee.
“None of us should take for granted the wonderful leadership of President Lee,” he said. “He is adeptly leading this university through difficult times in higher education, continuing to make Waynesburg unique in our offerings to our highly valued students.”
After Harner’s speech, Lee presented him with the A.B. Miller Leadership Award in recognition of exemplary community leadership.
The award, in the spirit of former President Alfred Brashear Miller, honored Harner as “an accomplished business professional, author and man of Christ” whose “ongoing service to this university, and likewise, commitment to the advancement of higher education in general, has positively impacted the lives of past, present and future Waynesburg University students.”
Harner retired as vice president of finance from Waste Management, is a member and past board chair of the Waynesburg University Board of Trustees and most recently, authored his first book, “Living Uncommonly,” which is aimed at helping people develop a more intimate relationship with Christ.
