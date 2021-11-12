Waynesburg University recently hosted its fourth annual Criminal Justice Job/Internship Fair, an event that provided students interested in the criminal justice field an opportunity to explore future careers by engaging with potential employers and internship sites.
After being held virtually last year, this year’s job fair returned to the in-person format Oct. 6 with 25 agencies in attendance. Despite being smaller than previous years, Adam Jack, chairperson for the Department of Criminal Justice and Social Sciences and associate professor of criminal justice, said he was grateful the event was back in person.
“It was a tremendous step forward to have the employers back in person this year,” Jack said. “The professionalism of our students and the uniqueness of our program can be lost in a virtual recruiting session. Although we kept the job/internship fair smaller this year with only 25 agencies, we hope to be back to our norm of 45-50 agencies in 2022.”
This year’s job fair included a variety of opportunities in social services, corrections, juvenile justice and traditional law enforcement.
Some of the agencies included: The Department of Homeland Security, Arlington County Police Department, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, U.S. Postal Service Investigations, FCI-Hazelton, A Child’s Place, the Academy Schools, Domestic Violence Services of Southwest Pennsylvania, Washington County Probation and The Federal Bureau of Investigation.
In addition to providing students the opportunity to explore career options, Jack said the job fair creates long-lasting relationships between those agencies in attendance and the university.
“Equally as important is the ability to showcase the criminal justice program and the students to these employers,” Jack said. “Employers consistently express how impressed they are with the demeanor and professionalism of Waynesburg University criminal justice students, which opens doors and creates partnerships for years to come.”
