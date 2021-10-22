University music program to present Chamber Works series

The Waynesburg University Music Program will host a Chamber Works concert in Roberts Chapel at 12 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.
The public is invited to attend the concerts, and admission is free.
“The Waynesburg University Chamber Works concerts show a variety of small ensembles, from flute quartets to brass trios to percussion ensembles,” said Dr. Ronda DePriest, director of the music program and professor of music. “If you want variety, these are the concerts to attend.”
In compliance with the Keep Waynesburg Well Plan, all in attendance will be required to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status. More information can be found online at waynesburg.edu/keepwaynesburgwell.
For more information about the Chamber Works series, call DePriest at 724-852-3420 or email rdepries@waynesburg.edu.
