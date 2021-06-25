Waynesburg University President Douglas G. Lee was recently appointed to the NCAA Division III Chancellors/Presidents Advisory Group.
Lee’s two-year term begins immediately and will continue through January 2023.
“I am honored to serve the NCAA and our student-athletes in this capacity,” Lee said. “I look forward to engaging with the group in this new role while representing the Presidents’ Athletic Conference and Waynesburg University.”
Established in response to the Division III Presidents Council’s desire to more directly and effectively engage presidents and chancellors in governance discussions at the national, conference and institutional levels, the Advisory Group focuses on the Division III Strategic Positioning Platform; key legislative proposals and policies and strategic direction; and strategic initiatives implemented through the Division III Conference Grant Program.
Previously, Lee has served as chair of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Presidents’ Council and on the Board of Directors for the Association of Independent Colleges & Universities of Pennsylvania (AICUP). He is currently chairperson for AICUP’s Member Services.
As a member of the PAC, Waynesburg University offers 20 NCAA Division III varsity sports. For more about Yellow Jacket athletics, visit waynesburgsports.com.
More than 195,000 student-athletes at 446 institutions representing 44 conferences comprise NCAA Division III. For more information, visit ncaa.org/d3.
