Waynesburg University is encouraging the public to participate in a unique and timely competition that they are sponsoring, an initiative that is focused on seeking solutions for community problems associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
The university announced recently that its eHIVE (Entrepreneurial Hub for Innovative Ventures and Endeavors) is sponsoring the “See It, Solve It” Pitch Competition now through June 26.
In the announcement, university representatives said entries must consist of a 90-second pitch that outlines a problem, solution and the resources needed, and problem solvers of any age are encouraged to participate.
Melinda Walls, the university’s W. Robert Stover Chair of Entrepreneurial Leadership and assistant professor of business administration, said the timing for the competition is right, and right now.
“The last several months we have experienced unprecedented change due to the pandemic,” Walls said. “We believe that with change comes opportunity. As a result, we have created this special summer competition to encourage unique problem-solving in the face of COVID-19.”
Walls explained that participants in their pitches must be specific and provide details of the problem – who it affects, the location, scope and why it is a problem.
In addition, competitors should include details about the solution – how the problem will be solved, why it should be solved and whether or not the solution is feasible.
Each pitch, she added, should also outline the initial resources needed to begin work on the solution.
The website waynesburg.edu/ehive-events states that participants need to sign in to their respective YouTube account and select the “Create” button on the top right side side, upload their 90 second video, under the “Details” option include their first and last name in the video title, and then under the “Visibility” option select “Unlisted” and post the video, then copy the video link and email the video submission.
Virtual submissions must be received through an unlisted YouTube video by 12 a.m. midnight on Friday, June 26. Winners will be selected by a panel of judges and announced during the week of July 6.
Pitches cannot exceed the allotted time frame and will be stopped at 90 seconds.
The following cash prizes will be awarded: First place, $200; second place, $150; and third place, $100.
The website stresses that the competition is for participants thinking about developing a product or a needed service or implementing a philanthropic or social entrepreneurship idea that could make a difference in the pandemic.
University President Doug Lee said he hopes the community gets involved with the unique eHIVE initiative.
“Our commitment to developing opportunities for the surrounding community continues to guide us, even during these challenging times,” Lee said. “Our ‘See It, Solve It’ Pitch Competition is an opportunity for all problem solvers to share their creative solutions to challenges relating to the pandemic.”
For more information about the “See It, Solve It” Pitch Competition, contact Cassy Dorsch at cdorsch@waynesburg.edu, or visit waynesburg.edu/ehive-events.
The website states that eHIVE’s vision is “to create a culture of proactive, innovative, ethical, problem solving which will provide Waynesburg University students with the skills, abilities and experiences they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world.”
Launched by the university in October 2018, the eHIVE is available to all university students regardless of major and hosts events to “foster the entrepreneurial mindset, creativity and innovation, as well as provide venture creation coaching,” the website states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.