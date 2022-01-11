Waynesburg University will hold a special convocation Tuesday, Jan. 18, to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
The convocation will be held at 11 a.m. in Roberts Chapel on the university campus. Sam London, Yellow Jackets assistant football coach, will serve as the guest speaker.
Following the convocation, a short ceremony will be held at 12 p.m. to unveil a plaque commemorating the former Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church of Waynesburg at Franklin and Fruit streets. Special music will be provided by the Waynesburg University Lamplighters.
The events are free and open to the public. In compliance with the Keep Waynesburg Well Plan, all in attendance will be required to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status. For more information, visit waynesburg.edu/keepwaynesburgwell.
London joined the Waynesburg University coaching staff prior to the 2021 season and works closely with the Yellow Jackets running backs and tight ends. He also serves as the program's recruiting coordinator.
He arrived on campus after building a coaching resume that stretches longer than a decade and includes stops within the NCAA Division II and Pennsylvania high school ranks.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday marking his birthday. It is observed on the third Monday of January each year to honor the achievements of King, Jr., a Baptist minister and civil rights leader who advocated for nonviolent resistance against racial segregation.
