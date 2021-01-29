The Biblical and Ministry Studies Program at Waynesburg University will host its third annual Ministry Leaders Appreciation Dinner for ministry staff in the area from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10
Celebrating the ministry of local pastors and the staff of the area’s churches, this event also provides Biblical & Ministry Studies students an opportunity to engage in conversation about ministry calling.
“This event is a special opportunity to say thank you to local ministry leaders and to build bridges for our students at Waynesburg University as they seek to grow in their own ministry calling,” said University Chaplain Josh Sumpter.
“It is a joy to witness the Christ-centered ministry that takes place in this region. As a Christian University, our relationship with local churches and ministry staff is vital to helping our students grow in Christ during their time at Waynesburg University.”
The event features dinner in the Glass Dining Room of the Benedum Dining Hall, ministry conversation, prayer and guest speaker, Dr. Takashi Suyama, an assistant professor of chemistry at Waynesburg University.
In the last year of his undergraduate studies, Dr. Suyama became a Christian while trying to disprove Christianity to his friends. At the same time as finding his love for Jesus, he discovered his passion for organic chemistry, which he pursued further in graduate school and postdoctoral work.
Dr. Suyama enjoys sharing his faith and love for God, both in the classroom and with local congregations when he has provided pulpit supply.
Local pastors or ministry leaders interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP to Sumpter at jdsumpte@waynesburg.edu.
