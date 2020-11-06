Waynesburg University will host a Virtual Open House at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18.
Prospective students can register for the virtual group visits at waynesburg.edu/groupvisit.
The virtual group visit will offer prospective students the chance to meet with admissions personnel, talk with financial aid staff, chat with current Waynesburg University students, meet faculty and staff and talk to coaches virtually from their own homes.
“Students should attend our Virtual Open House because they get the chance to safely check out their options here at Waynesburg University,” said Emily Smelley, admissions counselor. “Some states still have travel restrictions, some families don’t feel comfortable traveling and such, so this is a safe option for students.”
For those who are unable to attend the November session, Smelley said there will be more opportunities in the future.
For more information, call the university’s office of admissions at 1-800-225-7393 or email admissions@waynesburg.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.