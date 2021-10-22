University to present student art exhibit

The Waynesburg University Department of Fine Arts will host an art exhibit featuring senior art major Liliane Portman from Monday, Oct. 18, through Friday, Nov. 12.
The opening reception will be Monday, Oct. 18, in the Benedum Fine Arts Gallery from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free, and the public is invited to attend.
The exhibition will not only feature Portman’s artwork, but it will encapsulate her studies at Waynesburg and the growth she has experienced.
“My confidence as an artist has grown since I’ve been at Waynesburg as well as my technical skill,” Portman said, in a recent release.
Portman’s exhibit will include a collection of portraits, ceramics and jewelry. She is excited to share her work with family and friends.
“I’m looking forward to showing my family what I’ve been up to for the last four years, and hopefully getting some recognition and love for the art department,” Portman said.
The Benedum Fine Arts Gallery is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. In compliance with the Keep Waynesburg Well Plan, all guests are asked to wear a mask when attending the exhibition.
To learn more about the Senior Art Exhibit, email Andrew Heisey, chair of the Department of Fine Arts, at aheisey@waynesburg.edu.
