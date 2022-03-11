University's Benedum Fine Arts Gallery to feature historical collection

An upcoming art show at Waynesburg University will include historical examples of Greensboro Pottery.
“The selected pieces are from a wonderful collection that is rarely on view,” said Emily Wiedner, lecturer in art, in a release issued by the university. “This work is also historically significant to Greene Co. By the 1860s, Greensboro became the leader in utilitarian pottery in the west Alleghenies. Today, these pieces are highly regarded by collectors of folk art.”
The exhibition will be held in the Benedum Fine Arts Gallery, and open with a reception Monday, March 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission to the exhibition and reception are free, and the public is invited to attend.
Greensboro Pottery in the exhibit comes from the university’s Paul R. Stewart Museum Collection, which was last displayed in 2008 at the National Council on Education for Ceramic Arts conference in Pittsburgh.
The reception will also feature “Saving Greensboro,” a documentary about Greensboro Pottery, created by Waynesburg alumni Harry Oakes and Paul Hicks, a videographer/photography with the university.
The gallery is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the exhibit will be on display through Sept. 2.
