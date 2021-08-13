A company will be visiting Greene County Airport this fall to present a special event that will offer opportunities for residents to enjoy balloon rides.
The Balloon Glow Tour is bringing its unique traveling event as part of the West Pennsylvania Balloon Festival, which is scheduled to be held at the county airport Friday, Oct 1 through Sunday, Oct. 3.
The festival will feature a nightly mass inflation, tethered balloon rides, food vendors, retail vendors and activities for the whole family.
Organizers will limit the number of tickets each day during the first-year event, however, they said they hope to grow the event over the coming years to be one of the signature events in the state, according to a Greene County commissioners news release.
Commissioner Mike Belding said an event such as the festival can bring “thousands of people into the local area each day generating much needed economic benefits such as hotel room nights.” He said welcoming new visitors to the area and providing new events for the local community is important.
“We are extremely pleased to bring this unique, family friendly event to Greene County,” Belding said. “We are always looking for new opportunities for Greene County and we’re so glad to have found a partner in this Balloon Glow event. Increasing opportunities to entice visitors as well as residents to new events is one area, we have focused on to diversify our economic drivers.”
Balloon Glow Tour Director Richard Garvie said he is delighted to add an event in Pennsylvania, and is particularly excited about the prospect of working at Greene County Airport.
“The Greene County Airport is actually set up really nicely for this type of event,” Garvie said in the release. “We look to have a nice, wide open grassy area for the balloons and ample parking for guests. The site also has a great access point at one end of the airport, so for us it is pretty perfect.”
Balloon Glow Tour balloon director Patrick Fogue said the event is unique in that it inspires everyone who attends.
“This kind of event is really different in that we keep the balloons on property and guests can walk around and among the balloons, talk to pilots and even take a short-tethered ride,” Fogue said in the release. “It doesn’t really matter if you are young or old, male or female; when you get up close to these aircraft, they just have the ‘wow’ factor.”
Officials said local food and retail vendors will also be able to participate in this event. Local food, wine and craft vendors interested in participating in the festival should call the county recreation office at 724-852-5323.
Greene County recreation director Bret Moore said he anticipates a big turnout for the special event.
“We are very excited to be hosting an event of this magnitude at the airport in October,” Moore said. “This will be a nice addition the county’s fall calendar of events.”
Tickets for this event are now available from the Balloon Glow Tour website at 5 p.m. The admission fee will be $20 per vehicle, which covers parking and entry to the event for everyone in the vehicle.
Tickets are limited and will not be available at the gate.
Tethered balloon rides will be available, weather permitting, for a fee of $25 per person. Anyone participating in the tethered balloon rides must have a ticket and sign a waiver before riding.
For more information, visit www.theballoonglowtour.com.
