The Messenger has obtained the following information about two upcoming family reunions being held in August.
The 2021 White family reunion:
At 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, the descendants of William White (1783-1860) and Mary (Darling)White (1791-1878) and their eleven children (Stephen, John Darling, James, Michael, Thomas, Joseph Shackelford, Lydia Ann, Richard Armstrong, Simon Lauch and Daniel) will be meeting for the 130th time at the reunion grounds where William and Mary’s original log cabin and family cemetery is located in Maple, W.Va., north of Wadestown and south of Jollytown.
Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish to share. There will be games, an auction and sharing of family lore.
For details on the reunion or family history, call Rebecca Bromley at 719-651-8817 or email rsbromley@aol.com.
For more information, visit www.whitefamilymaplewv.
Allied surnames Berdine, Clovis, Gilmore, Hennen, Lemmon, Manning, Moore, Six, Stewart, Stiles, Whisler and Wise are welcome.
William White was a descendant of Stephen White who came to Maryland in 1659. Mary was a descendant of James Darling of Delaware who died in 1754 and Daniel David of Delaware who came from Wales in 1749.
The 2021 Snyder family reunion:
At 12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, family and friends of David G. Snyder (1880-1965) and Gail Watson Snyder (1890-1991) will be meeting for their 20th reunion at the historic (1799) Snider family farm near Laurel Point, Grant District, Monongalia County on the John Fox Road, about two miles past the Dent’s Run Bridge.
Those attending are asked to bring their memories and a covered dish to share.
For details and family history, call Rebecca Snyder Bromley at 719-651-8817 or email rsbromley@aol.com.
Gail Watson Snyder was a descendant of Revolutionary War soldier Joseph Sapp from Delaware and Thomas Jefferson Watson, a Civil War soldier. David Snyder was a descendant of the George Snider heirs who received the 1809 patent on the farm.
The following allied surnames are welcome: Camblin, Manning, Boyles, Watson, Shuttlesworth, Sapp and Atkinson.
Recent DNA testing indicates the Sniders are distantly related to the Van Meter family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.