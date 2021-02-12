The Greene County Veterans Affairs office has announced drivers are needed to transport area veterans from Waynesburg to Pittsburgh for doctor’s appointments.
The van is provided by Disable American Veterans (DAV) Volunteer Transportation Department.
“Our veterans would greatly appreciate your help in this situation,” said Kathy Cipcic, veterans affairs director.
For more information, call the county veterans affairs office at 724-852-5275.
