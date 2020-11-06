A virtual divorce workshop for women will be held via video conference from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Oct. 16.
The three-hour workshop will provide education and information on the legal, financial and emotional issues associated with divorce.
“Divorce can be confusing, challenging and devastating on every level,” said Donna Cheswick of Cheswick Divorce Solutions LLC, who is coordinating the workshop. “This workshop will arm you with the knowledge and understanding needed to navigate the divorce process and to save time and money.”
The fee to participate in the workshop is $15 per person, and pre-registration is required by Nov. 12. To pre-register, call 724-493-9695. Those who pre-register will receive a link to the workshop via email.
