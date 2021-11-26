The Parent Group-Southwestern Local Task Force 1 monthly meeting will be held virtually from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 2.
All parents of children with disabilities are encouraged to attend, as well as personnel from agencies and districts in Greene, Fayette and Washington counties.
There will be a presentation titled “Embracing Exclusiveness,” an in-depth look at several families’ experiences navigating education, social and community inclusion.
This presentation will be presented by Intermediate Unit 1 Training and Consultation, Check and Connect Trainer, RENEW Trainer and M.S. Instructional Leadership by Marissa Sacco.
Those planning on attending are asked to contact Tami Kite for the Zoom Link Meeting at tami.kite@iu1.org.
For more information, call 724-938-3241, ext. 273 or ext. 222.
