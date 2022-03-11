A series of virtual town halls for U.S. veterans kicks off next Wednesday, March 16, with a webinar focused on suicide prevention.
The town halls, hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, will connect military veterans to information, programs and benefits earned through their service.
Nearly 800,000 U.S. veterans call Pennsylvania “home,” and the webinar series provides a platform where questions may be asked, and programs and benefits earned through military service explained.
Brigadier General Maureen Weigl, DMVA Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans Affairs and Rick Hamp, Pennsylvania’s lead for the federal Veterans Administration – Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans and Their Families, will present the first webinar.
Veteran Suicide Prevention, the first in this six-part series, will begin at 5 p.m. March. The virtual town hall will focus on resources available to veterans.
Additional meetings throughout the year begin at 5 p.m. and include: Serving older veterans on May 18; resources for homeless veterans on July 13; transportation issues facing veterans on Sept. 14 and honoring veterans for their service and sacrifice on Nov. 2.
Registration is not required, and a link to each town hall will be available two weeks in advance of each program.
For more information, visit https://www.dmva.pa.gov/Pages/default.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.