Although COVID-19 is preventing churchgoers from gathering to celebrate the forthcoming Easter holiday as they normally would, WANB Radio is presenting an opportunity for worshippers to celebrate the holiday right at home.
On Easter Sunday, April 12, beginning at noon, the station will air a unique Easter feature on 105.1 FM / 1210 AM, which will begin with a special rendition of “Because He Lives,” followed by a member of the clergy reading a related Bible verse.
The feature will also include a portion of the “Hallelujah” chorus and a rendition of “God Bless America.”
Doug Wilson, operations manager and morning host for WANB Radio, said the feature is not being sponsored by any specific church or denomination.
“This is just a simple way for members of the Christian community to join together and celebrate the Easter holiday,” he said.
Wilson said the public is invited and encouraged to print out lyrics to the songs listed and sing and participate “in any way they feel comfortable.”
